The pair's withdrawal from the squad follows on from the loss of Tom Curry last week after he also sustained a concussion in the opening Test defeat. Underhill was forced off in the second half at Suncorp Stadium following a tackle on Marika Koroibete, while Itoje's absence for the final contest had already been confirmed by head coach Eddie Jones after he exited before half-time on the back of a collision with Hunter Paisami.

RUGBY ・ 17 HOURS AGO