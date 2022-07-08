ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ex-JPMorgan Traders Face U.S. Trial On Racketeering Charges

By Jody Godoy
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees face a U.S. federal trial in Chicago on Friday on accusations they helped turn their trading desk into a criminal enterprise that faked precious metals futures orders to manipulate prices. The bank's former global precious metals desk head Michael Nowak, precious metals...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
TheDailyBeast

4 Ex-Navy Officers Convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ Corruption Scandal

Four of five former U.S. Navy officers standing trial as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal were convicted of fraud, bribery, and conspiracy on Wednesday. They were the last defendants out of 34 people to be charged with taking illicit incentives from Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis. Prosecutors said they were lavished with prostitutes, Cuban cigars, and free hotel stays by Francis. In 2015, Francis admitted offering $500,000 worth of bribes to American Navy officers in exchange for classified information, or even rerouting military ships to ports that brought in a lot of cash for his vessel servicing company. Francis overcharged the U.S. military by $35 million, prosecutors say. He is set to be sentenced in July. Former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausmen, along with former Cmdr. Mario Herrera were convicted this week, while no verdict was reached by the jury on charges against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department to Pay $98,000 in Lawsuit Alleging Abuse of 9/11 Suspects

Although not admitting guilt, the Justice Department on Tuesday settled a lawsuit from six men who say they faced unreasonable jail conditions while detained as suspects for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the Associated Press reports. The men, who were detained without terrorism charges and ultimately let go, accused federal officials of imprisoning them in restrictive and abusive conditions in the decades-old suit. In a rare move, the Justice Department agreed to pay $98,000 split equally among the plaintiffs, saying that the men were “held in excessively restrictive and unduly harsh conditions of confinement and a number of individuals were physically and verbally abused by certain MDC officers.” One of the men, Benamar Benatta, said the settlement left the door open for future mistreatment from federal officials. “I don’t believe justice is properly served, considering the detrimental consequences the defendants’ actions have had on my life. I can’t help but feel let down by the whole judicial system,” he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Business
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Racketeering#U S Justice Department#Trader#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Congress#Better Markets
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Reason.com

Even at His Sentencing Hearing, Derek Chauvin Did Not Manage To Express Remorse for Killing George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, who received a 21-year federal sentence yesterday for lethally violating George Floyd's constitutional rights, still seems to think he did nothing wrong by kneeling on his victim's neck until he was dead. Judging from Chauvin's conspicuous failure to express remorse prior to his sentencing, he is sticking with the story he told at his state trial last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Judge Mandates Protection For Witnesses

Young Thug and Gunna remain in jail as they await their trial for the RICO case that they have found themselves at the center of. Numerous YSL members have also been put behind bars, and it appears as though prosecutors are trying to make an example of the two. On various occasions, Thug has been referred to as "King Slime" all while prosecutors allege that Thug tried to have his adversaries hurt, or in some instances killed.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Lindsey Graham Taps Nelson Mullins to Fight Georgia Subpoena (1)

District attorney seeks Graham’s election interference testimony. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough is the latest large law firm to represent a high-profile client caught up in a probe related to the 2020 US presidential election. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has turned to the Columbia, S.C.-based firm to fight a...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Iran to supply Russians with UAVs for Ukraine: White House

Iran is planning to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia for use in Ukraine, a top US official said Monday. "The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline," Sullivan told reporters.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Blinken And China's Wang Yi Hold 'Candid' Talks On Ukraine And Trade

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he had discussed Russian aggression in Ukraine during more than five hours of talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and raised concerns over Beijing's alignment with Moscow. Both diplomats described their first in-person talks since October as "candid", with the...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy