The Red Dead Online community is in mourning after Rockstar announces no more major updates

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Online fans are officially in mourning after Rockstar announces that it is no longer going to be rolling out any "major" updates on the game to focus on GTA 6.

Yesterday, Rockstar put the final nail in the coffin for Red Dead Online after it announced in a new blog post (opens in new tab) that it was "making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online." According to the post, there will be no more "major themed content updates like in previous years" but the developer will still "build upon existing modes and new telegram missions."

As evidenced on Reddit, this has been a tough pill for the Red Dead Online community to swallow, especially after they’ve spent the last several months campaigning for Rockstar to revive the western action-adventure game.

If you didn’t know, the last substantial Red Dead Online update - not including any patches or minor reward bonuses - was almost a year ago on July 13. Because of this, the RDO community recently announced that it was holding a funeral for the game on the very same date this year.

The majority of the posts populating the Red Dead Online subreddit (opens in new tab) are fans expressing their frustration over the recent blog post (opens in new tab), however, there are also a few sincere posts (opens in new tab) of fans genuinely reflecting on their time with the game and coming to terms with the fact that is it pretty much "dead" with no new major content planned any time soon.

Of course, as expected, there’s also a tonne of self-deprecating memes, some of which you can see below.

its_been_an_honor_riding_with_you_cowpokes_see from r/RedDeadOnline

todays_rockstar_newswire from r/RedDeadOnline

seems_appropriate from r/RedDeadOnline

If you do happen to still be playing after Rockstar’s announcement though, find out how to earn XP fast in Red Dead Online with our guide.

