The chorus of pundits opining whether Notre Dame football should join a conference will never cease, and the noise is starting to get a lot louder. With the sudden shift of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, experts wondered if the Notre Dame football team would make a similar move. Slap the Sign site expert Brad Weiss believes the Irish are the final piece of the puzzle for the Big Ten. The Fighting Irish represents one of the biggest brands in college athletics. A brand that remains untethered to a conference.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO