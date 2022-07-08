ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man jailed in I-65 standoff drove 10 hours after bomb threat to Alabama law enforcement, sheriff says

Cover picture for the articleA Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he drove more than 10 hours to Alabama amid threats he made to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office that included explosives. The threats ended in a standoff on Interstate 65 just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Traffic was...

utv44.com

Alabama man charged with raping woman twice in Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WPMI) — An Alabama man was arrested Saturday morning in Perdido Key on charges of battery and sexual assault. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Devon Burdett, 29, allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted a female on June 25 at the beach near condominiums on Lost Key Drive. Burdett and the victim were at Seville Quarter earlier in the night.
PERDIDO, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Elmore Correctional Facility

Another incarcerated man has been found dead in an Alabama prison, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday. Lamarcus Demond Philpot, 41, was found unresponsive on his bunk in the Elmore Correctional Facility on Wednesday of last week, according to the ADOC. Philpot was serving a 35-year year sentence for a rape committed in Lee County.
ELMORE, AL
CBS 42

Talladega man arrested for kidnapping after police chase

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Ashville arrested a Talladega man for kidnapping on Sunday. According to Ashville Police Chief Ed Hampton, Michael Sawyer, 45, was released from St. Clair County Jail early Sunday. Upon release he stole a parked car at a Texaco gas station with a five-year-old girl inside. Sawyer let the girl safely out of the car a few miles from the Texaco off Highway 11.
ASHVILLE, AL
CBS Miami

Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff

NAPLES — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear."Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. "I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution."Charges are pending.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman led 3-county chase with kids in backseat, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said. William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WAFF

One killed in single-motorcycle crash in Cullman Co.

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Saturday but was not discovered until Sunday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Timothy Mayer, 32, was killed when the 2011 Harley Davidson he was driving left the roadway. The...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

U.S. 278 in Blount County now reopened after crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

CrimeStoppers: $1,000 Reward Offered In July 5, 2022 Gadsden Homicide of Trayvon White of Calhoun County

Gadsden, AL – Crimestopers and the Gadsden Police Department are seeing information regarding the homicide of Trayvon White. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death Of Trayvon White. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Patrol Officers responded to a call […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested after reported stabbing in Vinemont

CULLMAN, Ala. –  A Cullman man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident at the V&W Food Mart in Vinemont Friday, July 8. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the scene, where a V&W employee was reportedly harmed. According to the CCSO, after a preliminary investigation a suspect was located and arrested.  Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was apprehended and charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of robbery and burglary, along with failure to appear warrants for disorderly conduct and domestic violence (four warrants).   The CCSO said it will be working with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation, as additional charges may be filed. “I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said.  “I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect, which led to the arrest.” *Arrests are public information. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

49-year-old facing meth charges after drug raid at Jasper home

A 49-year-old Walker County man was arrested Friday on drug charges. The Jasper Police Narcotics Enforcement Team took Russell Rich into custody at his home in the 3700 block of Country Club Road, said Chief J.C Poe. The team carried a search warrant and two arrest warrants at the home...
JASPER, AL

