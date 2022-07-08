Glory shut out by Minnesota Aurora FC

The Maplewood Mets blew the game open halfway through in their 15-2 romp over visiting Baileys Harbor on Sunday afternoon. Baileys Harbor scored first in the second inning, only to have the Mets return that score in the bottom half of the frame. After that, the wheels fell off the A's wagon in the 4th when they switched pitchers. Six runs were scored in the fourth inning as the Mets went around the batting order. The A's switched pitchers in the fifth inning and yielded the same result as the Mets went through the order again and scored another 5 runs. The A's would switch pitchers again in the sixth and allowed another three runs in the frame to go up 15-2. The A's scored their second run in the 5th inning when the Mets switched out their pitcher as well. After the top half of the 7th inning, the A's threw in the white flag and called it a game.

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO