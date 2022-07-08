ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Glory shut out by Minnesota Aurora FC

By Tim Kowols
 3 days ago

The Green Bay Glory gave up two goals in the second half to fall 2-0 to...

L-C Trap Team finishes 21st in the nation

The Luxemburg-Casco Trap Team concluded their Sunday with an impressive showing at last weekend's National High School Trap Shooting Championships in Michigan. Cole Anderson was the top finisher on the team with an 84th-place finish. Jacob DeGrave finished 94th, and Garrett Simonar finished 140th out of the 1,455 male shooters. As a team, the shooters hit 953 of 1000 clays they saw during the two day competition.
LUXEMBURG, WI
Hanmann, Richards take fourth in WI Bass Nation State Championships

A pair of anglers from the Luxemburg-Casco Fishing Team was one of four sets to break the 20 pound barrier in this weekend's WI Bass Nation State Championships on the Chetek Chain. Riliey Richards and John Hanmann caught nine fish for a two-day total of 20.09, trailing the first place...
LUXEMBURG, WI
Local alums to participate in H.S. All Star game in Grand Chute

Players from Southern Door, Sevastopol, and Luxemburg-Casco will be among those playing in two Fox Valley All-Star Games Sunday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium. In the first game at noon, Southern Door's Logan Jeanquart will suit up for Team Cardinal as they face Team Silver. Most of the local athletes...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Mets topple A's on 105.1 The GOAT

The Maplewood Mets blew the game open halfway through in their 15-2 romp over visiting Baileys Harbor on Sunday afternoon. Baileys Harbor scored first in the second inning, only to have the Mets return that score in the bottom half of the frame. After that, the wheels fell off the A's wagon in the 4th when they switched pitchers. Six runs were scored in the fourth inning as the Mets went around the batting order. The A's switched pitchers in the fifth inning and yielded the same result as the Mets went through the order again and scored another 5 runs. The A's would switch pitchers again in the sixth and allowed another three runs in the frame to go up 15-2. The A's scored their second run in the 5th inning when the Mets switched out their pitcher as well. After the top half of the 7th inning, the A's threw in the white flag and called it a game.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Door County lends a hand for Combined Locks fire

Despite being nearly two hours away from a fire in Combined Locks, Wis. over the weekend, you would have still seen Door County firefighters on the scene. For the first time in Door County history, MABAS Division 154, made up of fire departments from Southern Door, Brussels-Union-Gardner, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Egg Harbor, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, and Gibraltar, sent crews to the large warehouse fire that took 24 hours to control. Led by Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht and Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges, the firefighters supported the effort by doing fill site work and fire ground pumping, among other tasks. Hecht says it was a unique experience but an important one for their firefighters to get.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Cherry season arrives in Door County

It is time to grab your buckets and head to your local cherry orchard in Door County. After last year’s cherry season got off to an early start thanks to a warmer spring, this year’s crop will be ready for its more traditional mid-July start. Toni Sorenson from Soren’s Valhalla Orchards says this year’s cherries have benefited from a recent streak of good weather. That includes some timely rains that will allow the fruit to gain size before picking it.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Five years later: Looking back at Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days

You might not remember that for three days when Kewaunee County shined its brightest for the 2017 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, it actually rained. The 2017 FTD Executive Committee and its 1,900 volunteers are celebrating this week the fifth anniversary of hosting the event that became the first in Farm Technology Days history to draw more people to its three days of exhibitions than the county’s population. It could have been even more if it had not downpoured heading into the event’s second day. Still, the executive committee’s response to the rain was to throw more wood chips down so attendees could visit all the different areas set up at Ebert Enterprises in Algoma. Those three days in 2017 were actually more than three years of hard work and dedication, something the event’s executive chairperson Amber Hewett looks back fondly on.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Community rallies around each other at animal auction

Paying over $500 for a duck or $1,000 for a turkey might seem crazy to you, but it is part of how businesses and youth exhibitors support each other at events like the Kewaunee County Fair Animal Auction. The work began months ago for the youth as they picked out...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Morgan Turner
Door County COVID-19 Community Level raised to medium

The Centers for Disease Control recommend you take extra precautions after Door County saw its COVID-19 Community Level get raised from low to medium. It was raised to that level prior to Monday’s situation update from the Door County Public Health Department, which indicated that 43 of the 87 tests administered over the last week came back positive. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The CDC recommends people living in counties at the medium level to get tested if they have symptoms, stay up to date on their vaccinations, and talk to their healthcare provider for additional tips if they are considered to be an at-risk individual.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

