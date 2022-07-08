Hoptown hops past Chiefs in 8-4 win

Lightning struck early and often in Fulton Friday night, but it happened well before any thunderstorms rolled through. The barrage came first in the form of seven Railroader home runs to bury the Paducah Chiefs 20-3. Fulton's Brady Holloway and Ryan Callahan combined for four homers and 11 runs batted in, highlighted by a Callahan grand slam in the second inning. Holloway went 4-for-4 when he singled in the first, homered in the second, singled in the fourth, and homered in the fourth. The game only went seven innings because of the ten-run rule.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO