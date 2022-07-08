ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Hoptown hops past Chiefs in 8-4 win

westkentuckystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paducah Chiefs fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 8-4 loss to the Hoptown Hoppers on Thursday. A four-run second inning was all the Hoppers needed, coming from 3 walks, a sac fly and a...

westkentuckystar.com

westkentuckystar.com

Seven Fulton home runs knock out Paducah Chiefs 20-3

Lightning struck early and often in Fulton Friday night, but it happened well before any thunderstorms rolled through. The barrage came first in the form of seven Railroader home runs to bury the Paducah Chiefs 20-3. Fulton's Brady Holloway and Ryan Callahan combined for four homers and 11 runs batted in, highlighted by a Callahan grand slam in the second inning. Holloway went 4-for-4 when he singled in the first, homered in the second, singled in the fourth, and homered in the fourth. The game only went seven innings because of the ten-run rule.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Murray State plans Hall of Fame events for November

Murray State Athletics announced plans to honor the class of 2022 to the Murray State Hall of Fame. A big celebration of the class of eight happens Nov. 11-12 during Hall of Fame Weekend. The 2022 class is the 40th from the MSU Hall of Fame since the first was...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

2022 Hall of Fame Reveal – Cherry & Swinton enshrined together

Given the fact quarterback Mike Cherry and receiver Reggie Swinton teamed for nearly 100 pass completions in 25 games from 1995-96 and helped the Racers win a pair of Ohio Valley Conference championships, it's only fitting that they will be inducted together in the class of 2022 to the Murray State Hall of Fame.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumes service

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has reopened after service was halted on July 2 because of low water on the Mississippi River. The Cairo Gauge showed water levels at 17.5 feet on July 2 as river levels continued to drop due to lack of rainfall. The river ended up dropping to 14.6 feet by July 7, before rebounding to 19.6 feet as of Monday morning.
HICKMAN, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Pair of semi accidents on I-24 in Trigg County

A pair of separate semi accidents made travel difficult on I-24 in Trigg County on Thursday night and Saturday morning. On Thursday night, Trigg County deputies said a semi and a car collided in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 66. The car was severely damaged, and the semi ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Alleged passed out driver blocks Massac rest area exit

A driver, allegedly passed out behind the wheel, blocked vehicles from exiting the rest area off I-24 in Massac County, last week. Metropolis Police were called to the rest area and reportedly found a vehicle in the middle of the road. Officers observed the driver, 34-year-old Donald E. McMannis of Asheville, North Carolina, unconscious behind the wheel, with the vehicle in gear and his foot on the brake.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Weekend burglary leads to Paducah man's arrest

Reports of a burglary at a local business over the weekend led to a Paducah man's arrest. Paducah police responded to the Century Building on Sunday to investigate the Saturday burglary. Officers learned the suspect was seen on surveillance video entering a business at around 6:15 pm and had stolen...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

New Fulton farmers market to launch with free produce

The Purchase District Health Department and the city of Fulton will launch a farmers market on July 22. The Fulton Farmers Market will be located at 300 Walnut Street. The event will take place from 9 am until noon. Officials said the goal was to provide the region with access to fresh, locally sourced food.
FULTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man charged with meth, oxycodone possession

A Paducah man was arrested Friday afternoon after a deputy said he was acting suspiciously. A McCracken County deputy was patrolling the Farley community when he spotted a man underneath the John L. Puryear bridge near Kentucky Street. The man, identified as 36-year-old Kenneth Tabor, was reportedly found to be...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield traffic stop turns to DUI arrest

A traffic stop resulted in the DUI arrest of a Mayfield woman. Kentucky State Police alerted Mayfield Police about a vehicle being driven by someone who was allegedly intoxicated. Mayfield Police located the vehicle and got it stopped. The driver, 37-year-old Leanna Charley of Mayfield, was allegedly driving under the...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County moving forward with plans to rebuild courthouse, American Legion facility

The Graves County Fiscal Court is moving forward with plans to demolish and rebuild several county buildings, including the courthouse and American Legion facility. County officials shared that although there are still many questions concerning the style, layout, and functionality, they wanted the community to know they will be working out those details as fast as possible.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Golconda woman arrested for alleged illegal animal sale

A Golconda woman was arrested in Metropolis on a warrant accusing her of an illegal animal sale. The woman, 23-year-old Mackenzie L. Reed of Golconda, was served the warrant, last week, at Massac Memorial Hospital. The warrant, issued in Pope County, accused Reed of the illegal sale of a wild...
GOLCONDA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken drug investigation nets six arrests

A ten-day drug investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office led to six arrests. McCracken County Deputies said they made the first of six arrests on July 1 at a residence on Jason Drive in the Kevil area of McCracken County. Deputies said they were assisted in the search by the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, where they located and seized methamphetamine and Xanax. As a result, 33-year-old Sarah Weaver was arrested for trafficking in meth and a warrant was issued for 48-year-old Billy Arnold.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police seek help to find stolen vehicle, suspect

Paducah Police are asking the public's help in finding a stolen car and locating the suspect. Police said the car is a 2007 Monte Carlo and is black with red markings. They said it was stolen from the Brown Street area around 2 am Saturday. Anyone with information on the...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Murray Fire Department issues burn ban

On Monday, the Murray Fire Department issued a burn ban. They said the burn ban issued by the fire department will remain in place until further notice. The announcement was made on the City of Murray's social media accounts.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Free back-to-school supplies available in Metropolis in August

Employees of Harrah’s Metropolis and other local businesses and organizations will distribute school supplies on Thursday, August 4th at the Metropolis Community Center beginning at 5 pm while supplies last. Adults without children present are allowed to pick up suppllies for up to 4 students. There will also be...
METROPOLIS, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Judge Jameson accused of misconduct by state commission; hearing set for August

Kentucky's Judicial Conduct Commission has filed a complaint accusing Judge James T. "Jamie" Jameson of misconduct violations. Jameson presides over Calloway and Marshall counties in the 42nd Judicial Circuit Court. A 254-page complaint released Thursday details four allegations. Three are related to Jameson’s creation of a corrections panel and his...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Marion still needs volunteers to distribute bottled water

As the city of Marion works through the third month of its water emergency, the need is growing for volunteers to help distribute bottled water. Individuals, businesses and church groups are urged to get on the morning or afternoon schedule to work in the old city armory. You can call City Hall at 270-965-2266.
MARION, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Deputies seek the public's help locating missing teen

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department requests the public's help locating a missing teen. They said 17-year-old Tyler Robinson was reported missing Monday morning and was last seen in the area of Cumberland Avenue at his residence. He is described as a black male, possibly wearing an Under Armour hoodie. Anyone...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

