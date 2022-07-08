ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Restaurant Called Mothers Tacos Planned in Napa

By: Nadine Blanco
 4 days ago
Photo: Google

A restaurant called Mothers Tacos recently applied for a beer and wine license at 3150 Jefferson St. at The Grape Yard Shopping Center in Napa. The name on the license is Benedict Koenig, who founded Heritage Eats just around the corner.

Koenig launched Heritage Eats in 2015, inspired by a trip around the world and a goal of bringing a “fast fine dining” experience to Napa. Blending flavors from around the world with dishes that reflected their Northern California neighborhood, a delicious twist on burgers, tacos, and fries was born.

Koenig could not be reached for comment regarding Mothers Tacos. Whether or not it will offer a similar take on its menu is still to be determined, though we can guess that tacos will be the theme of this new venture. We will post an update if more information is obtained. Stay tuned.

