A Colorado Springs man has been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Tyler Ethridge, 33, was handcuffed Friday on a felony charge of suspicion of civil disorder. He’s among 13 Coloradoans arrested in connection with the breach. Ethridge lost his job as a youth pastor in Florida after videos of him inside the Capitol during the riot surfaced on social media. He’s accused of taking down fencing on the northwest side of the Capitol and said he’s not afraid and is ready for whatever he’s being charged with. He was shot by rubber bullets and pepper sprayed by law enforcement trying to control the crowd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO