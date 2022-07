Red Dead Online fans are officially in mourning after Rockstar announces that it is no longer going to be rolling out any "major" updates on the game to focus on GTA 6. Yesterday, Rockstar put the final nail in the coffin for Red Dead Online after it announced in a new blog post (opens in new tab) that it was "making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online." According to the post, there will be no more "major themed content updates like in previous years" but the developer will still "build upon existing modes and new telegram missions."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO