Jefferson City, MO

Man dies in Highway 50 crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is dead after a Jefferson City two car crash during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour. Police...

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man hurt in motorcycle crash on Route MM

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews took a Columbia man to a hospital Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Route MM. The crash happened north of Basnet Road around 11:55 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 55-year-old Stephen M. Biddle was thrown from the motorcycle after he failed to go around The post Columbia man hurt in motorcycle crash on Route MM appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured in Pettis County Rollover

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth L. Grant of Sedalia, was on US 65, south of 765 Highway around 1:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed over the northbound lanes and became airborne.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Trailer, garage burn in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Monday morning fire burned a trailer and a detached garage in Jefferson City. Firefighters were sent to the call a little before 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Oakridge Drive and found a trailer and a detached garage on fire, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. Both structures had heavy damage, according to the release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas man hurt following motorcycle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas man was hurt Friday afternoon following a motorcycle crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 135 near Little Proctor Road around 5:15 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Ronald E. Moore, 63, of Shawnee, Kansas, was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off the road and the bike rolled onto its side.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia Police trying to locate suspect in Clark Lane shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are still working to find out more details and locate a suspect in a shooting that happen in the 3300 block of Clark Lane Saturday evening. Officers are asking anyone in the community who knows something, to contact police right away. Columbia Police say around...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

JCPD still investigating deadly crash on Highway 50

An elderly Jefferson City man has been killed in a horrific crash on Highway 50, near the 179 off-ramp. JCPD’s traffic unit is still investigating the crash. Jefferson City Police say 78-year-old David Mueller was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The crash happened as Mueller and another motorist...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City man dead after crash on Highway 50 Thursday night

A Jefferson City man is dead after a crash Thursday evening. The crash happened at 4:58 pm on westbound Highway 50 at the off-ramp to Highway 179. The Jefferson City Police Department said in a release that a Chrysler Pacifica minivan, in the right lane, and a Ford Ranger truck, in the left lane, were both going west on 50, approaching the off-ramp to 179.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

More details released about missing persons case in Camden County

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details about a missing person alert issued last week. Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal, was last seen in a Walmart in Camden County on June 7 and was spotted driving a white truck that doesn’t belong to him. The Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos from that Walmart showing Elmore with another man and is asking for the public’s help identifying that man. You can see that picture by clicking on this story on our website, kjluradio.com.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 7:40 Saturday evening, police were called to the Cracker Barrel in Columbia.  The Columbia Police Department released a statement that said at approximately 7:45 p.m. it responded to a shots fired report in the 3300 block of Clark Lane. CPD says officers secured the scene and found evidence of a shooting and after The post Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Video of pursuit through Rolla

Video of high-speed pursuit of Sara Cunningham through Rolla on July 7, 2022. The truck's owner can be observed still in the bed of the vehicle. Video is courtesy of Sedric Huffman via Salem News Online.
ROLLA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four injured after two-vehicle crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route WW on Wednesday afternoon in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Erynn Knight, 18, of Fulton, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and pulled out from a private drive in front of a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Route WW.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Marshall man arrested for attacking Columbia police officer

A Saline County man is arrested for attacking a Columbia police officer near Stephens Lake Park. Malachi Benton, 24, of Marshall, was arrested late Thursday night. He’s facing charges of first-degree assault and resisting arrest. The incident began shortly before midnight in the 2400 block of E. Broadway when...
MARSHALL, MO
kwos.com

Manhunt for missing Camden County man

Camden County authorities are looking for a Montreal Missouri man who’s been missing for a month. 36 – year old Tanner Elmore was last seen at the Camdenton Wal Mart on June 7th. Deputies say he was driving a white Chevrolet pickup. They don’t say if they believe any foul play is involved in his disappearance.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

More People Injured In Yet Another Golf Cart Accident

Two people are injured in another accident involving a golf cart in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened late Wednesday morning when the golf cart operated at Deer Chase by a 12-year-old traveled down a steep hill and overturned.
kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
MISSOURI STATE

