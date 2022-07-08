Man dies in Highway 50 crash

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details about a missing person alert issued last week. Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal, was last seen in a Walmart in Camden County on June 7 and was spotted driving a white truck that doesn’t belong to him. The Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos from that Walmart showing Elmore with another man and is asking for the public’s help identifying that man. You can see that picture by clicking on this story on our website, kjluradio.com.

