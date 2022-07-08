ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspired By Amanda Gorman, Teia Hudson Hopes To Become Journalist After Attending University Of Pennsylvania

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqVbS_0gYly6NV00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  On this week’s Focusing on the Future, this next high school graduate proves dreams do come true. Our Wakisha Bailey introduces us to an inspiring student, and finds out the role model who encouraged her to shoot for the stars.

“I know that I’m making my mom proud and I told her that, ‘The biggest blessing is to know that her sacrifices were worth it,’” Teia Hudson said.

From a child sitting in her mother’s arms to a high school graduate, Hudson lives for her mother’s embrace.

And gentle voice.

“Whether it was like writing down my vocabulary words, studying for a test, reading books, we read ‘Goodnight Moon’ a lot,” Hudson said.

“She would read one page, I would read one page,” her mother said.

Story time paid off.

Hudson took to the spotlight just a few weeks ago. Out of hundreds of students, she won over the judges performing an original poem.

“We sit down, we’re too quiet. We protest, we are too loud,” Hudson said while reading her poem aloud to the judges.

The aspiring journalist was inspired by poet Amanda Gorman, who is best known for sharing words of hope at the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Wakisha Bailey: “What went through your head watching her on television?”

Hudson: “It gave me hope to realize that during time of civil unrest, there’s still light, there’s still something there.”

Gorman inspired Hudson in more ways than one. The young poet attended an Ivy League School and Hudson manifested going to one this fall.

“I was going down to Penn every single day and like sitting on the grass near Locust Walk and doing my homework,” Hudson said,

And how did she get there? Her mom, who has always encouraged this stellar writer to pursue her dreams.

“I’d like to be a journalist,” Hudson said.

Wakisha brought Hudson into the CBS3 studios to give her a tour. She even got the chance to practice a live hit with Eyewitness News morning anchor Jim Donovan and Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu.

Welcome to the CBS family.

Good luck. We’ll be watching for you.

Know an outstanding high school senior that deserves recognition? Let us know by completing the form below and we may select the student to be featured in our “Focusing on the Future” series.

ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

