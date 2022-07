Construction of a new roundabout at the north end of Wooster will close a portion of State Route 83 for a little more than two months. The closure, just north of Smithville Western Road, will begin a week from today. The roundabout is being built to accommodate the area where the city’s Meijer and Menards stores will be located. Drivers, during the closure, are encouraged to use state routes 3 and 604 as a detour.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO