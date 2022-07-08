ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoar, OH

Revolutionary War Reenactment and Encampment Returns to Zoar

By Mary McClintock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick McWilliams reporting – History buffs, historians, and fans of American lore will descend on the village of Zoar on July 16th and 17th. The annual Revolutionary War Reenactment...

Former Dennison Mayor Passes

Mary Alice Reporting – The Village of Dennison is mourning the passing of a former mayor. The announcement was posted to the municipalities’ Facebook page and offers deepest sympathies for the family of Tim Still. He passed away on Sunday. Still was a member of Dennison council for...
DENNISON, OH
ARTSnct Gets 5th Year Recognition

Mary Alice Reporting – A multi-purpose facility in Newcomerstown has been around for five years and has received a nod from government officials. Tuscarawas Arts partnership also recognized the veteran-led, non-profit for the work and the impact the center continues to make in the area. At Monday’s meeting, the...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Mayor endorses new hibachi restaurant in Kent

The sound of snipping scissors at Hibachi Soul’s grand opening was music to owners Donzell Jones and Sharell Pointer’s ears. On July 9, dozens of community members filled the Lake Street storefront to show support for the business. The restaurant has a blend of soul and hibachi created...
KENT, OH
James Timothy Still – July 10, 2022

James Timothy Still, known by many as Tim, 73, of Dennison, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born March 31, 1949, in Dennison, he was a son of the late Herbert Francis and Elizabeth Jane (Cox) Still.
DENNISON, OH
Zoar, OH
Part II: The nightmare that walked Murder Ridge near Nellie

NELLIE -- The Mohawk Dam was a major public works project when it was built in Coshocton County during the 1930s. A dry dam designed to hold back waters during times of flood, it was a very modern intrusion into a rural area that still looked much like it had in the 19th century.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Sandra Lee Sampson – July 8, 2022

Sandra Lee Sampson, age 77, of New Philadelphia, O., passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, O. Born May 29, 1945, in Strattanville, PA, Sandra is the daughter of the late Shirley Maryln Girts. Sandra was a homemaker and a member...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Roberta Mae “Peggy” West – July 8, 2022

Roberta Mae “Peggy” West, 89, of New Philadelphia, died Friday, July 8, 2022, in Schoenbrunn Healthcare, after a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Robert Nelson and Wanda Mae (Swihart) Clark, born on September 22, 1932, in her family home in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Peggy...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Annie Pearl Grant Roberts – July 6, 2022

Annie Pearl Grant Roberts, age 69, of Uhrichsville, entered into the joy of the Lord on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born October 1, 1952, in Opelika, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Fannie Lue Menefield Grant. As a young lady, Annie moved with her family to Tuscarawas County, where she graduated from Claymont High School. She was a homemaker and was at one time employed by the Marriott Grand Ocean Resort in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
John E. Eckstein Sr. – July 8, 2022

John E. Eckstein Sr., age 88, of Dennison, passed away July 8, 2022, at Hennis Care Center in Dover, O., following a period of declining health. John was born on May 5, 1934, in Industry, PA, the son of the late Eli E. and Rose E. (Deem) Eckstein. John was...
DENNISON, OH
Carolyn Shafer Williams – July 6, 2022

Carolyn Shafer Williams, age 89, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully in her home while surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, while in the care of Community Hospice. Born on March 9, 1933, in Hopedale, Ohio, Carolyn was one of six children born to the late Clyde L....
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Kathleen A. Garretson – July 11, 2022

Kathleen A. Garretson, 78, of Newcomerstown, passed away peacefully at Jackson Ridge Care Center on July 11, 2022. She was born March 3, 1944, in Massillon to the late William and Norma Riese. She went to St. Marys Catholic School. She was thoughtful and caring, silly-hearted, and loved family time...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Category - Portage County

Mantua – In his Superintendent’s Communications, Dr. David Toth congratulated educators Janice May and Sue McClure on each receiving a Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator Award for the 2021-2022 school year. The board...
Two Local Law Enforcement Agents Graduate Peace Officer Class

Nick McWilliams reporting – Two local law enforcement agents passed through the 146th Basic Peace Officer Class. A total of 37 graduates were honored recently at a ceremony at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus. A total of 20 agencies were represented, including the Tuscarawas...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Philip Michael McDonald – July 8, 2022

Philip Michael McDonald, 56, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, after a brief illness. Born April 11, 1966, in Dennison, he was the son of the late Oakley Osborne McDonald and Lorraine Evelyn (Hollis) McDonald. Philip was a...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
Come To The St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair

Mantua – Plan to attend the largest, three-day fair in Northern Portage County where you’ll enjoy delicious food and find family fun for all ages. St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair in Mantua begins on Friday, July 15th, at 6:00 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 16th, from 1:00 to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 17th, from Noon to 10:00 p.m. The 58th Ox Roast Fair has plenty of fun to keep the whole family entertained including: a wide variety of Fair food favorites; live entertainment on the Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel Main Stage, the Talent Stage, and the Thirsty Ox Beer Garden; Friday night fireworks; Saturday’s “Run of the Ox” 5K Run/Walk and 1M Fun Walk; Sunday’s Blessing of Bikes, an assortment of rides, games, contests and giveaways; main raffle prize drawings and hourly progressive drawings each day plus 50/50 and several specialty raffles, souvenir T-shirts, hoodies, rain ponchos & mugs; tractor, truck and semi pulls; trade booths; indoor casino with instant bingo; security; handicap accessibility; clean grounds and much, much more!
MANTUA, OH
Fred A. Betz – July 9, 2022

Fred A. Betz, 66, of Strasburg, OH, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022, at Aultman’s Compassionate Care Center after a 6-month battle with liver cancer. Born in Alliance, OH, on October 4, 1955, he was the son of the late Harry A. and Elizabeth A. (Boord) Betz. Fred...
DOVER, OH

