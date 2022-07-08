Revolutionary War Reenactment and Encampment Returns to Zoar

Mantua – Plan to attend the largest, three-day fair in Northern Portage County where you’ll enjoy delicious food and find family fun for all ages. St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair in Mantua begins on Friday, July 15th, at 6:00 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 16th, from 1:00 to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 17th, from Noon to 10:00 p.m. The 58th Ox Roast Fair has plenty of fun to keep the whole family entertained including: a wide variety of Fair food favorites; live entertainment on the Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel Main Stage, the Talent Stage, and the Thirsty Ox Beer Garden; Friday night fireworks; Saturday’s “Run of the Ox” 5K Run/Walk and 1M Fun Walk; Sunday’s Blessing of Bikes, an assortment of rides, games, contests and giveaways; main raffle prize drawings and hourly progressive drawings each day plus 50/50 and several specialty raffles, souvenir T-shirts, hoodies, rain ponchos & mugs; tractor, truck and semi pulls; trade booths; indoor casino with instant bingo; security; handicap accessibility; clean grounds and much, much more!

MANTUA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO