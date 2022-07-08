ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves News: All-Star voting update, Futures Game rosters and more

By Kris Willis
batterypower.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series with the Cardinals was a homecoming of sorts for Juan Yepez who was a former Braves prospect that was traded away for Matt Adams. Yepez and Ronald Acuña Jr. signed with the Braves on the same day and have carried a lasting friendship over the years....

Yardbarker

Braves make several roster moves ahead of their series against Mets

Over the last 24 hours, the Braves have shaken things up. Last night, they acquired Robinson Canó from the Padres in exchange for cash. Today, they traded their top prospect, Drew Waters, to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday’s draft. The Braves also added Canó to the active roster and reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list. In corresponding moves, they designated Phil Gosselin for assignment and optioned Mike Ford to AAA.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves select Robinson Cano, designate Phil Gosselin

The Braves announced that they’ve selected the contract of veteran second baseman Robinson Cano, just hours after acquiring him from the Padres in exchange for cash. Fellow infield veteran Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Atlanta also reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list and optioned first baseman Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Mets divulge Jacob deGrom’s status amid threat from Braves in NL East

Jacob deGrom has yet to make an appearance on the mound for the New York Mets this season, but it appears that he is getting near to a return to active duty in the big leagues. Via Mets beat writer Tim Healey: Jacob deGrom’s next rehab start will be with Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets say […] The post Mets divulge Jacob deGrom’s status amid threat from Braves in NL East appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Braves fan earns foul ball in painful fashion

Foul balls going into the stands often produce either impressive or disastrous results for the fans who try to catch them. One fan at Truist Park for Saturday’s game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves got both on the same foul ball. When a foul ball was hit...
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

'Wizard' Alex Anthopoulos has Braves roster built for sustained success

When a team wins a championship in any sport, the question always becomes - how long will their championship ‘window' stay open?. For the Atlanta Braves, a young core that has only been bolstered this season with the arrival of yet another young budding superstar in the outfield seemingly leaves the Braves’ window wide open, which Nick Kayal says is a credit to general manager Alex Anthopoulos.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unique Royals, Braves Trade

The Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves just pulled off a trade that was more unique than most. On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Braves are sending Drew Waters, Andrew Hoffmann and a minor leaguer to the Royals in exchange for the 35th overall pick in this Sunday's 2022 MLB Draft. Fans immediately started questioning how it's possible to trade draft picks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Braves star Dansby Swanson finally feels at home in Atlanta

Something is different about Dansby Swanson. This season, the former No. 1 overall pick, the golden shortstop who helped guide his childhood club to October glory and the longest-tenured Atlanta Brave has, for the first time in his MLB career, been the best player on his team. With the season halfway gone, Swanson has smashed 14 homers and is slugging nearly .500 while providing superb defense at one of the game's most demanding positions.
MLB
FOX Sports

Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves 2022 MLB Mock Draft 3.0 (3 Rounds)

The Braves have had a lot of success in the MLB Draft in recent years, so I’m inclined to trust the judgment of Alex Anthopoulos and his scouts. However, I’m going to use their blueprint to make a few predictions, and that blueprint is clearly taking talented college players to help rapidly refill the farm system of a competing team. That strategy has paid off big time; in 2020, the Braves snagged talented players Jared Shuster, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, and Jesse Franklin V. Atlanta once again went to the college well in 2021, with 17 of their 19 signed draft picks being from college. This is the penultimate edition for 2022, with the last Mock Draft coming later this week. Check out the other editions below:
ATLANTA, GA

