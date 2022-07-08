ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Half of adults buy less food to cope with rising costs – survey

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNLvV_0gYluuYi00

Nearly half of adults in the UK are buying less food as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes wallets across the country.

New data from the Office for National Statistics revealed on Friday that 49% of people said their shopping trolleys are less full than before.

The survey was carried out between June 22 and July 3 and marks a rapid increase in the figure.

In the previous survey, between June 8 and June 19, only four in 10 (43%) of adults said that they were buying less food.

Nine in 10 people (91%) reported that their cost of living had risen over the last month – this was the same as the previous survey.

The same proportion also said they had done at least one thing to reduce their energy bills.

Experts recommend turning down thermostats during the winter if possible – but also reducing the so-called flow temperature on a boiler.

The latter can reduce gas usage without impacting how much a home is heated.

The survey also found that concerns over Covid-19 grew between the surveys.

Officials said that 49% of respondents were worried about new Covid variants in the latest survey, compared to 41% in the survey before.

They also said that 39% were worried about the impact of the pandemic on their lives, compared to 32% previously.

But many more were worried about the cost of living (78%) and the war in Ukraine (77%), while 57% said they were concerned about the environment.

Households have come under increasing pressure in the last few months as bills and food prices soar.

The increases have been the worst for the households on the lowest incomes who already spent a majority of their incomes on the bare essentials.

The price of energy to heat and run homes increased by 54% at the start of April, and is expected to rise even further in October, potentially by another £1,000 per year.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Uk#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy