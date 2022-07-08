ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Report: Europe's banks need to raise game on climate risk

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43c8nB_0gYlulrP00

Europe 's banks aren't sufficiently considering risks from climate change and must “urgently step up efforts” to make sure they understand the possible impact of floods, wildfires and losses on investments.

That was a key conclusion from a climate stress test on 104 banks run by the European Central Bank and released Friday.

The ECB said that for now the climate stress test was a learning exercise that would not result in requiring banks to strengthen their financial buffers against possible losses from borrowers who can't pay.

But the bank's supervisory arm warned that as things stand now, 60% of the 104 surveyed banks have no framework for assessing the impact of climate risk on their financial solidity, and only 20% consider climate risk when granting loans.

Banks in southern Europe were more exposed to risks from heat and drought that could hit construction and agricultural businesses, the report indicated.

Banks “currently fall short of best practice” when it comes to assessing the risk that borrowers would not be able to repay loans due to climate-related incidents. It noted that almost two-thirds of bank income comes from corporations in industries that emit large amounts of carbon dioxide, leaving them vulnerable to loss as businesses have to shift to lower-emission production.

Banks have received feedback from the ECB and “are expected to take action accordingly” under the supervisor's best practices guidelines. The ECB is the banking supervisor for the 19 countries that use the euro. Banks are key to keeping the economy running well because they are the primary source of credit and financing for businesses in Europe, a contrast to the US where more financing comes from financial markets.

The report said a smaller sample of 41 banks from the test would have suffered 70 billion euros in losses under a “disorderly transition” scenario in which the price of carbon emissions rises dramatically over a three year period.

The report said that banks would suffer lower losses if efforts to fight climate change were stepped up enough to keep the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius or less. Losses would be larger in scenarios under which efforts to limit the temperate rise were postponed and then drastically increased, or simply not undertaken. The ECB noted that banks “barely differentiate” between differing long-term scenarios that could affect their businesses.

The findings from the test will serve as “a compass" for banks to boost their awareness of climate issue and prepare for the risks and opportunities of a transition to net zero, that is, a situation in which any carbon dioxide emissions are small enough to be absorbed by the environment or abated through methods such as underground storage.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Europe#The European Central Bank#Ecb
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
Markets Insider

Commodity prices will stay 'structurally higher' for decades as declining oil investments fail to keep pace with surging demand, BlackRock warns

Commodity prices could remain structurally higher for decades to come, according to BlackRock. BlackRock expects higher oil prices to be driven by a lack of investment in supply, combined with rising demand. "Even with improving energy efficiency in developed markets, global energy demand could rise significantly," BlackRock said.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
International Business Times

US Shares Flat On Strong Job Growth, Euro Closes In On Dollar Parity

Global stock markets finished mostly higher Friday, though Wall Street was flat following a surprisingly strong jobs report, while the euro was near parity with the dollar as traders bet on the prospect of a eurozone recession caused by soaring inflation. The yen initially strengthened against the dollar following the...
STOCKS
The Independent

US, China seek to calm rising tensions on many fronts

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Chinese counterpart on Saturday in a new effort to try to rein in or at least manage rampant hostility that has come to define recent relations between Washington and Beijing.Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi were holding talks in the Indonesian resort of Bali, a day after they both attended a gathering of top diplomats from the Group of 20 rich and large developing countries that failed to reach consensus over Russia's war in Ukraine and how to deal with its impacts.Wang and Blinken were discussing a range of contentious...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt pledges defence spending hike to 3% of GDP

Jeremy Hunt has pledged to increase defence spending and cancel “unthinkable” planned cuts to the size of the Army in the face of the threat posed by Vladimir Putin’s Russia.The Tory leadership hopeful said he would spend 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, on defence by 2028 if he were elected to succeed Boris Johnson.Without doing so, the UK risks slipping further down the Nato defence spending league table, he warned.The former foreign secretary would also stop the cuts set out in the 2021 Spending Review in his first Budget, as “now...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Sunak pledges to cut taxes – once inflation is under control

Rishi Sunak is set to launch his bid to become prime minister with a pledge to cut taxes – but only once inflation has been brought back under control.At his campaign launch event on Tuesday, the former chancellor will insist he has a plan to deal with the economic “headwinds” the country is facing, saying it is a matter of “when” not “if” the tax burden starts to fall.He will receive heavyweight support from another ex-chancellor, Lord Lamont, who said Mr Sunak had the courage to take the “tough decisions” needed to deal the “extremely serious” economic situation.We need a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy