If you are a Washington Salmon fisher, this is your summer! Across the state, all areas open to salmon fishing are seeing historically high catch rates, Chinook quotas being caught fast, and anglers buzzing around to their favorite fishing haunts, making the summer of 2022 one to remember. Most anglers haven’t seen fishing this good in their recent memory, and we have plenty of summer opportunities to get excited about this year!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO