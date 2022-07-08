ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

3 Skincare Ingredients That Make Acne Scars So Much Worse, According To Doctors

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gDLl_0gYlryCF00
Shutterstock

No one wants to deal with acne; it can be a serious confidence killer. But pimples aren’t just frustrating when they’re fresh. Even after a breakout has cleared up, you may be left with unsightly scars that follow the healing process as a result of inflammation on your skin. Luckily, there are many products and natural remedies out there that you can use specifically to target the discoloration and scars left by pimples and breakouts. However, there are also a few skincare ingredients you should be sure to steer clear of because they may worsen these marks.

To learn more about the worst products you should avoid at all costs if you’re trying to reduce the appearance of acne scars, we spoke to Dr. Faith Alex, MD. Dr. Alex pointed out 3 ingredients in particular you should keep an eye out for when choosing skincare products: sulfates, dioxane, and synthetic fragrance. Learn why below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhFwb_0gYlryCF00

Sulfates

If you want your acne scars and discoloration to improve, the last thing you need is a skincare product that's going to dry out your complexion—unfortunately, Dr. Alex says sulfates are a common ingredient that do just that. "Found in many skin care products, sulfates tend to be drying and can exacerbate acne and discoloration," she notes. To make matters worse, she says sulfates "can also contribute to free radical damage," which can not only worsen dark spots like acne scars, but can also lead to unwanted signs of aging like fine lines and sagging skin. Yikes! You'll want to keep an eye out for sulfates in your facial cleanser and body wash, as this is where they'll typically be found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xINTc_0gYlryCF00

Dioxane

When scanning your facial cleanser for unwanted ingredients, Dr. Alex says there's another one you'll want to avoid: Dioxane. She says this compound is typically "used as a stabilizer in many soaps and skin care products" and can unfortunately lead to allergic reactions in many people. However, it isn't just an allergy you need to worry about. "[Dioxane] is also a known carcinogen that can contribute to free radical damage," Dr. Alex points out, which, as we know by now, is terrible for your skin—especially when it comes to dark spots and acne scars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRN0e_0gYlryCF00

Synthetic Fragrance

While there's no denying a great scent can really make a skincare product all that more enjoyable to use. However, Dr. Alex says that synthetic fragrances can do some real damage to your skin. "Fragrance is a common ingredient that may be causing your acne breakouts or worsening your acne scars," she warns. This is because most synthetic scents are made up of chemical compounds that "have not been tested for safety or efficacy on skin." And it's safe to say that if an ingredient hasn't been tested for safety, you don't want to put it anywhere near your complexion. Luckily, synthetic fragrances are less common in skincare products; you're more likely to find them in your makeup, but keep an eye out nonetheless. Dr. Alex explains that "they are commonly used in cosmetics because they are inexpensive to produce and provide a strong scent that lingers on the skin," but it's definitely not worth the downsides!

So, what does work when it comes to preventing and healing acne scars? Dr. Alex says that your best bet is to prevent acne as much as possible by regularly cleansing your face and keeping up with a skincare routine specific to acne-prone skin. If you want to fade acne scars naturally, she offers a few remedies, such as lemon, sandalwood powder, turmeric, and cucumber. Noted!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Skincare Habit That Makes Dark Spots So Much Worse

Having dark spots is perhaps one of the most common skincare concerns women experience nowadays. More often than not, people tend to splurge on skincare products and treatments that can help avoid and conceal dark spots. When those remedies don’t work, there are some who rely on the power of makeup—which is absolutely okay too.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Shampoo Ingredient ASAP If You Struggle With A Dry Scalp And Thinning Hair–It Makes It So Much Worse!

A dry scalp and thinning hair isn’t just uncomfortable to deal with; it can also tank the confidence you have in your appearance and may even feel impossible to treat. If you’ve tried everything on the market, from scalp treatments to supplements, it may be time to take a look at what needs to be cut out of your hair care routine rather than what needs to be added. Hair experts say it’s possible the unexpected culprit can be found right in the ingredients of your shampoo.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acne Scars#Skincare#Cosmetics#Dry Skin
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy