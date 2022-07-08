ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Doris Dowdle Ferguson

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago

FERGUSON, Doris Dowdle, age 95, of Henrico, Va., passed away on June 27, 2022.

Doris, loving mother, cherished grandmother and great friend to many, was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Alma Dowdle; husband, the Rev. William S. Ferguson, who predeceased her in 2016 after 64 years of marriage; a son, Paul Frederick Ferguson; and grandson, Justin Kyle Ferguson. She is survived by her sons, David William Ferguson (Deborah) and Joseph Keith Ferguson (Jan); daughter, Ellen Ferguson Thurston (Mike); her grandchildren, Scott Thurston (Emma), Graham Ferguson, Amy Thurston Hellwig (Tyler), Ryan Ferguson; six nephews and expected great-grandson in August.

As the wife of a United Methodist minister, Doris was always by her husband Bill’s side, helping to support and lead through Christ the many church congregations over the years. Doris was born in Columbus, Mississippi, where she lived through her undergraduate years as a student at the Mississippi State College for Women. She continued her education at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., where she met Bill and earned her Master of Religious Education. After all her four children were in school, Doris worked as an English teacher for the Franklin County, Va. and Culpeper County, Va. school systems. Soon after moving to the Richmond, Va. area, Doris began her extended career at the Baptist Foreign Mission Board, as a Word Processing Supervisor, until she retired in 1991. She was a key caregiver for her grandchildren during their early years and they all looked forward to having their beloved Nan Nan come take care of them while their parents worked.

Besides her great love for her grandchildren, Doris was a proficient knitter her whole life and more recently knitted baby caps for the Henrico Christmas Mother, plus for the infants of many family and friends. Doris was a wonderful pianist, with the ability to play most any song “by ear” and just recently played for other Chestnut Grove residents this past Memorial Day. When asked what were some of her favorite things, it was always the same response – chocolate and Dr. Pepper.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at Discovery United Methodist Church, 13000 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23233. A reception will be held after the service. Memorials may be sent to Discovery United Methodist Church, where Doris was a member for almost 18 years, or the American Cancer Society.

The Ferguson family is appreciative of the support and care given to Doris at the Chestnut Grove assisted living facility for almost 10 years and want to thank all of the friends who have taken the time to visit her at Chestnut Grove over the years.

Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

The Henrico Theatre, 305 East Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs, will show “Fatherhood” (2021, PG-13, 109 minutes) at 7 p.m. July 8, 8 p.m. July 9, and at 3 p.m. July 10. Starring Kevin Hart, the story follows a father who has to raise his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife. Tickets and concessions are $1, sold only at the door. For details, call 652-1460 or visit henricotheatre.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

30-year-old Henrico man struck, killed by vehicle

A 30-year-old Glen Allen man is dead after being struck by at least one vehicle in Eastern Henrico early Tuesday morning. The victim, identified by Henrico Police as Brandon Fleming, was struck in the 1100 block of Oakland Road by a driver who called 911 after hitting Fleming, who was lying in the roadway at the time. That driver, who remained at the scene and cooperated with police, told officials that he was unable to avoid striking Fleming. Police believe another vehicle also may have struck Fleming, however, and said they are looking for a white 2016-2018 Chevrolet Malibu that likely has lower front-end damage including to the bumper and radiator areas.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

