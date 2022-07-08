ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

By Jonathan Dockery
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share...

Comments / 1

nomadlawyer.org

Cusseta: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Cusseta, Georgia

Cusseta-Chattahoochee County is located in Georgia with a population of 10,470. Living in Cusseta-Chattahoochee County offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Cusseta-Chattahoochee County and residents tend to be conservative. Is Cusseta GA a good place to live?
CUSSETA, GA
Hero Doughnuts and Buns Comes to Town at Trilith

Doughnut shop will bring classic and creative flavors to the growing new urbanist town this fall. Pihakis Restaurant Group is excited to announce Hero Doughnuts and Buns will open its second metro Atlanta location in Trilith in Fayetteville, Ga. in the fall of 2022. Located adjacent to Trilith Studios, the second largest movie studio in North America, Town at Trilith is a booming mixed-use development consisting of extraordinary homes, luxury apartments, micro homes, public greenspace, nature trails, parks, unique shops and restaurants.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WAFF

Alabama’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday begins July 15

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Friday, July 15th you can purchase select back-to-school items tax-free. This is Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday. Alabama’s sales tax holiday gives you the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax. However, local sales tax may apply.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
News Break
Politics
roi-nj.com

N.J.-based investment firm acquires market-dominant retail center in Alabama

First National Realty Partners on Thursday said it added the addition of Brook Highland Plaza in Birmingham to its rapidly expanding portfolio. The 549,500-square-foot asset marks the Red Bank-based firm’s second grocery-anchored shopping center acquisition in Alabama. FNRP established a foothold in the state with the purchase of Tannehill...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
An Adventure with Nick & Rachel

5 Great Places to Hike and Explore in Middle Georgia

Indian Springs is one of the oldest state parks in Georgia. This park has a lot of great history to explore. They have a small museum that is open seasonally and highlights the history of the Creek Indians who once inhabited the land, how the land became a park, the booming resort era, and the history of the CCC. This park is great for a family day trip. The park offers biking, hiking, fishing, paddling, picnicking, geocaching, boating, and mini-golfing. You can also explore the Village at Indian Springs nearby. There are some really cute shops, the historic Indian Springs hotel, a garden, and Marvelous Mavericks Adventureland playground. One of our favorite parts of the park is sitting by the stream and hopping along the rocks in the summertime. This park doesn’t have many hiking trails but the trail it does offer is one of our favorites in middle Georgia. It is the Dauset Trails multi-use connector trail. It is 6.5 miles total (3.25 miles both ways) and connects to Dauset Trails. It wraps around Lake McIntosh and can be used for biking or hiking. It is a moderate trail with a few nice hills. It is an easy day hike with lovely natural scenery. It’s also a plus that it connects to Dauset Trails. As this is a state park it does require a $ 5-day pass.
JACKSON, GA
AccessAtlanta

One tank trips: The ultimate guide to 10 Georgia nature centers

It’s always a great time to go outside and explore, no matter the weather or season. If you want to make it an afternoon trip or a full day trip, we’ve got you covered with 10 amazing nature centers not far from Atlanta. So hop in the car and go for a quick drive to start experiencing all of the beautiful nature and wildlife that the great state of Georgia has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
southgatv.com

28 Years Later: Flood of 1994 Flashback

CORDELE, GA – Twenty-eight years ago is a day Southwest Georgia will never forget thanks to Tropical Storm Alberto as it barreled over the region dumping flooding rainfall that resulted in a catastrophic disaster across southwest Georgia. Twenty-five inches of rain fell from Americus up to Montezuma that resulted...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wvtm13.com

Clotilda descendants mark anniversary in Alabama of last slave ship

MOBILE, Ala. — Descendants of the last African people abducted into slavery and brought to America's shores gathered to pay tribute to their ancestors. The relatives of the 110 people aboard the schooner Clotilda, the the last known slave ship to America, held a ceremony in Alabama to mark the anniversary of the landing of the vessel.
ALABAMA STATE

