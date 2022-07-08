Obituary – Margaret Coughlin Johnson

Margaret Coughlin Johnson died July 2, 2022 in Richmond Virginia. She was born on April 4th, 1949 in Radford, Virginia. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, William Hill Coughlin and Kathryn Haley Coughlin, her sister, Dr. Anne Gill Coughlin and her brother William Hill Coughlin, Jr. Margaret is survived by her husband Darl Johnson, son, Chris Johnson; her brother Jay Coughlin, Radford, VA and sisters Mary Grady (Fred), Carolina Beach N.C, Elizabeth Daniels (Walter), Lynchburg, VA, Kay Starke (Jay) and Judith Coughlin (Steve) both of Richmond, VA and Alice Coughlin, Blacksburg, VA. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a respected educator/media specialist with Richmond Public Schools for 43 years. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church Richmond, VA and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. (K-Cettes) Margaret had a kind and generous spirit and she will be missed by all who knew her.

A Visitation will take place on July 8th from 3pm-6pm at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 Parham Road, Richmond, VA. A Mass of Christian burial celebrating her life will be held at 11:00am July 9th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, VA. A reception will immediately follow the mass. A graveside service will take place at 2:00pm at Westhampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.