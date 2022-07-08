ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Obituary – Margaret Coughlin Johnson

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago

Margaret Coughlin Johnson died July 2, 2022 in Richmond Virginia. She was born on April 4th, 1949 in Radford, Virginia. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, William Hill Coughlin and Kathryn Haley Coughlin, her sister, Dr. Anne Gill Coughlin and her brother William Hill Coughlin, Jr. Margaret is survived by her husband Darl Johnson, son, Chris Johnson; her brother Jay Coughlin, Radford, VA and sisters Mary Grady (Fred), Carolina Beach N.C, Elizabeth Daniels (Walter), Lynchburg, VA, Kay Starke (Jay) and Judith Coughlin (Steve) both of Richmond, VA and Alice Coughlin, Blacksburg, VA. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a respected educator/media specialist with Richmond Public Schools for 43 years. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church Richmond, VA and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. (K-Cettes) Margaret had a kind and generous spirit and she will be missed by all who knew her.

A Visitation will take place on July 8th from 3pm-6pm at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 Parham Road, Richmond, VA. A Mass of Christian burial celebrating her life will be held at 11:00am July 9th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, VA. A reception will immediately follow the mass. A graveside service will take place at 2:00pm at Westhampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – July 11, 2022

Buffered bike lanes may be coming to a prominent northern Henrico corridor; the Tuckahoe Middle School community is in mourning; hundreds of fish turn up dead in a local pond. If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – July 5, 2022

The following local students recently graduated from University of Maryland Global Campus: Larry Thurman, Taylor Marrion, Anthony Leon Balthrop, Christopher Jones and Cory Dennis Garnett, of Henrico; Cristina Lindsey Reynolds, of Glen Allen; and Hailee Costantini, of Sandston. ***. The following local students were named to the spring 2022 president’s...
SANDSTON, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – July 11, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Piano Movers Plus, LLC – leased 48,000 SF of industrial space at 4100 Tomlynn Street (Jeff Cooke represented the landlord); Investment Management of Virginia, LLC – leased 2,342 SF of office space at Highland I, 7231 Forest Avenue (Amy J. Broderick and Kate Hosko represented the landlord).
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Blacksburg, VA
Radford, VA
Obituaries
Richmond, VA
Obituaries
City
Richmond, VA
City
Radford, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

The Henrico Theatre, 305 East Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs, will show “Fatherhood” (2021, PG-13, 109 minutes) at 7 p.m. July 8, 8 p.m. July 9, and at 3 p.m. July 10. Starring Kevin Hart, the story follows a father who has to raise his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife. Tickets and concessions are $1, sold only at the door. For details, call 652-1460 or visit henricotheatre.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Trickle-down effect of tight housing market forces rental prices up in Henrico, too

Anyone who has searched for a rental property in Henrico recently knows prices have been going through the roof. Rental prices for a single bedroom apartment in the county have shot up by more than 15% during the past year, according to data from Rent.com as of June 30, 2022. Rent price increases are not limited to Henrico, though; they have climbed more than 10% nationwide, according to CoStar Group, and 15% in Virginia according to Rent.com.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Henrico Citizen

Hundreds of fish turn up dead at Wyndham Lake

Hundreds of fish turned up dead during the weekend at Wyndham Lake at The Dominion Club, and officials aren’t sure what caused the incident. It happened in the 17-acre body of water located directly behind the clubhouse, according to TDC General Manager Dan Riker. In a statement to club members, Riker said that low dissolved oxygen is the most common cause of fish kill incidents in ponds, but that other contributing factors such as high water temperatures, excessive algae, drought conditions and prolonged cloudy weather also could be responsible.
WYNDHAM, VA
Henrico Citizen

RIC to receive $665,000 from federal program

Richmond International Airport will receive $665,000 through the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program, which was created through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The airport will use the funds to renovate its federal inspection station to meet Customs and Border Protection Service...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#William Hill#Richmond Public Schools#The Ladies Auxiliary#Woody Funeral Home#Christian
Henrico Citizen

30-year-old Henrico man struck, killed by vehicle

A 30-year-old Glen Allen man is dead after being struck by at least one vehicle in Eastern Henrico early Tuesday morning. The victim, identified by Henrico Police as Brandon Fleming, was struck in the 1100 block of Oakland Road by a driver who called 911 after hitting Fleming, who was lying in the roadway at the time. That driver, who remained at the scene and cooperated with police, told officials that he was unable to avoid striking Fleming. Police believe another vehicle also may have struck Fleming, however, and said they are looking for a white 2016-2018 Chevrolet Malibu that likely has lower front-end damage including to the bumper and radiator areas.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico man wins $250,000 in Virginia Lottery

The winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game June 11 were unusual, to say the least: 13-14-15-16-17-18, with a Bonus Ball of 19. But it wasn’t the first time that Henrico resident Alonzo Coleman had thought of the numbers – in fact, they came to him in a dream, prompting him to buy a ticket in that day’s drawing that matched all seven number. His good fortune won him $250,000 after taxes.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Henrico Citizen

One injured in western Henrico motorcycle crash

One person suffered critical injuries when a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle occurred at the intersection of West Broad Street and Skipwith Road Wednesday morning, according to Henrico Police. It happened at about 10 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The incident forced the closure of all but one lane on westbound West Broad Street in the area for several hours.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy