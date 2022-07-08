Olivia Culpo Stuns Fans In The Most Gorgeous Black Dress While Vacationing In Mexico: 'Obsession'

Splash News

Olivia Culpo may be on vacation, but her endlessly sexy style doesn’t appear to be taking a break. In fact, the former Miss Universe just treated fans to one of her most stunning looks of the year in a three-image carousel she shared to Instagram on June 24th.

The pictures (two pictures and a video if we’re being really specific) were taken from the 30-year-old beauty’s enviable vacation in Punta de Mita, Mexico. She flaunted her insane figure in a jaw-dropping black Alexis dress (it’s the Azalea dress for anyone wanting to steal her style!) consisting of a seductive bra top bodice, slashed cut-out detailing in the middle – perfect for revealing her super-toned and sculpted abs – and then a voluminous, romantic, floaty maxi skirt. It’s one of the most spectacular dresses we have ever seen her wear (and the competition is *high*) and we are totally obsessed!

Olivia accessorized her racy yet fashion-forward outfit with a black and gold Christian Dior saddle bag, and she wore her hair in a slick, scraped back low ballerina bun – which revealed her delicate gold Balenciaga twin earrings – finished off beautifully with a scarf tied around it. The attention to detail in Olivia’s outfits never fails to amaze us!

As expected, Olivia’s fans flocked to the comments section instantly to rave about her look, in particular the dress! “That dress,” one fan wrote, followed by three red heart emojis. “Stunning,” the fan continued, followed by a fire emoji. “This outfit,” someone else added, followed by the heart eyes emoji. “Obsession,” commented another fan, preceded by the black heart emoji. “This dress,” praised another, followed by a grand total of five heart eyes emojis. “In love with this dress!” exclaimed yet another stan, followed by a red heart emoji.