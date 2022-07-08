Obituary – Minnie Gay Holt

Minnie Gay Holt, 79, of Sandston, passed away in her home on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was a devoted wife and mother, born in 1942 to the late Daniel A. Payne and Bessie Payne Whitener in Grundy, Va.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Elbert N. Payne and Danny Ray Payne and her sister, Barbara Payne. Minnie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph C. Holt; two children, Michael D. Holt (Penny J. Holt) of Charles City, and Edith H. Coker (Wallace L. Coker, Jr.) of Bracey; brother, Jerry F. Payne (Chris Payne); and many nieces and nephews.

She went to work in the late seventies, starting out at Burger King, a furniture company, and then retiring from Creative Screen Print. She was very dedicated to her work. She loved her family, traveling, dancing, and her pets. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Always in our hearts until we meet again in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to an animal rescue organization or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tn. 38105. Services will be private.