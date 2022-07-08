ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Obituary – Charles Roy Schesventer Sr.

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago

Charles “Charlie” Roy Schesventer, Sr., 82, passed away on Friday, 7/1/22.

He was born to Charles and Lucy Schesventer nee Henn in Cleveland, Ohio on 11/3/39. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Schesventer nee Baker and his father, Charles C. Schesventer. Charlie and Betty enjoyed 60 years together before her passing in 2018.

Charlie served with the USAF Air Police for 4 years before joining the Henrico County Police Department in 1961, where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant for 17 years before he retired in 1991. Charlie loved history, politics, travel, roller skating, and a broad range of music including Opera & Classical to name a few. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending all the kid’s sporting events, chorus/band concerts that he could. He was also an avid hockey fan having played goaltender in high school.

Charlie is survived by his mother, Lucy; children, Charles, Jr. (Carol), Eva E. (Dwight), Eric R. and Sarah L.; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Charlie was a Master Mason of Masonic Lodge No. 216, Royal Arch Masons- Mann Page Chapter No. 89, American Legion Post 242, Knights Templar-Richmond Commandery No. 2, and the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a longtime member of the Gesangverein and the Richmond German Community. Charlie was the Voice of Varina High School Football and Sandston Jets Football. He was also the Voice of the local McGruff the Crime Dog on the call in phone line! He was a past member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to heart.org.

A visitation will be held Monday, 7/11/22 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00PM at Nelsen Richmond, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, 7/12/22 at 1:30 PM, Nelsen Funeral Home. Followed by a committal service at 3:00 PM, Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, VA 23150.

