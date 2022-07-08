ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana, IL

Investigation into train vs vehicle crash leads to felony charges for Dana man

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLUCA – The driver of a truck that was struck by a train in Marshal County is facing felony charges after an investigation by authorities. The LaSalle County...

starvedrock.media

Mendota Pedestrian Killed in Intersection Identified

The pedestrian killed in a Mendota intersection Saturday has been identified. Seventy-six-year-old Victorina Nunez of Mendota was hit in the intersection of Routes 251 and 34. She succumbed to her injuries. Emergency workers were on the scene for four hours, and a State Police traffic-crash reconstructionist conducted a thorough investigation.
MENDOTA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man found dead in Mossville Caterpillar parking lot

MOSSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was found dead in a parking lot at Caterpillar’s Mossville Engine Plant Sunday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department were called to the parking lot of CAT Mossville’s building DD for a male who was dead in his car.
MOSSVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Pedestrian fatally injured at Mendota intersection Saturday

A sad situation in Mendota where a female pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle after 8:30 Saturday morning. It happened at Route 251 and Washington street. Mendota Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said the coroner was summoned. He stated the vehicle involved was a utility-type truck. Traffic was tied up for...
MENDOTA, IL
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash in Bloomington sends man to the hospital

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man suffered minor injuries from a rollover crash earlier Sunday afternoon. The Bloomington Fire Department says around 2:15 p.m. near the U-Haul located off Veterans Parkway. The man was trapped in a drainage ditch and required assistance to be removed from the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wjol.com

New Lenox Police Praise Alert Juvenile For Observing A Juvenile With What Appeared To Be BB Gun In Waistband

New Lenox police respond to an incident at their Movie Night in the Commons event last week. In their Facebook post, they received one complaint from a juvenile who reported that another juvenile was walking around with what was believed to be a BB gun in his waistband. A description of the offender was provided. At no point in time were any threats made to anyone. There were several hundred people in attendance, so additional officers were requested to the Commons to provide additional security and to assist in locating the juvenile.
NEW LENOX, IL
WSPY NEWS

Earlville woman facing charges after crash in Little Rock Township

An Earlville woman is facing several charges following a crash in Little Rock Township Wednesday. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the area of Millington Road and Lions Road. 25-year-old Kassidy Lyn McCoy, of Earlville, is charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and aggravated battery...
EARLVILLE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Dixon man arrested in domestic dispute

On July 6, 2022 at 4:40 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies were requested to attempt to locate a subject wanted on a warrant out of Lee County. Deputies checked several possible locations of this subject. A check of a family member’s residence in rural Sterling was conducted and the male subject Brett E. Benters, 38, of Dixon, was located and arrested on an outstanding Lee County for Violation of Court Order, according to a Friday released from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.
DIXON, IA
fox32chicago.com

Naperville gas station robbed at gunpoint by 3 masked men: police

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville gas station was robbed of money and tobacco products by three armed offenders Saturday night. The incident occurred in the first block of East Ogden Avenue. At about 9:28 p.m. Saturday, Naperville police officers were dispatched to the gas station for a report of an...
NAPERVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home goes up in flames Sunday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called to the area of S. Sumner Avenue and W. Ann Street around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of a house fire. Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said fire was coming from a first floor window on the side of the home.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man pleads not guilty in Peoria homicide case

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with First-Degree Murder for the city’s ninth homicide has entered a not guilty plea in the case. Court records indicate 34-year-old Stephen Coaxum’s attorney also entered a not guilty plea to charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Five-Count Felony Indictment Against Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras –

Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras is facing a five-count grand jury felony indictment after having been arrested on Father’s Day and charged with aggravated DUI and operating while license revoked, with further investigations revealing had two previous DUI convictions and two previous convictions of driving on a revoked license.
JOLIET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired at ISU Saturday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Police issued security alerts beginning shortly before midnight Saturday in regards to a report of shots fired. At 11:55 p.m., an ISU Emergency Alert went out to warn students of this report. Per the alert, there was a report of shots fired at 214 West Willow St.
NORMAL, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set for Peoria woman charged with murder

PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Peoria woman charged with murder in connection with the city’s 11th homicide of the year over the weekend. Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate a judge Tuesday also granted Kaitlyn Taylor, 24, a Public Defender, and scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 28th.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Home Invasion Reported Today In Rockford

A broad daylight home invasion is being reported in Rockford today. It happened at approximately 4:30 this afternoon in the 2400 block of Holmes Street. No other details have been released as the Rockford Police Department is currently investigating. We will update if/when further information is released. You can follow...

Community Policy