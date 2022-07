Edgerton’s Oak Street sidewalk project gets the OK from the Williams County Commissioners. They approved $52,000 from the county’s Community Development Block Grant funding to go toward paying for the project. The pre-bid estimate was $115,000 and two bids were delivered. The winning bid of $91,862.10 comes from Ward Construction, in Leipsic. The Village of Edgerton will cover the balance of the cost. The project includes new sidewalks and curb ramps to make them Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. They replace the existing sidewalk that is in poor condition on the west side of North Oak Street, between West River Street and East Gerhart Street.

