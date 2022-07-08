Obituary – Carole Jean Smith Williams

WILLIAMS nee SMITH, Carole Jean, 81, of Sandston, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on July 3rd, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Williams, her three children, Handy, Angie, and Paul, his two children, Jack and Ryan; twelve grandchildren, Jessie, Chase, Brad, Carly, Natalie, Cameron, Zachary, Joseph, Ben, Luke, Lily, and Beau; and two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Molly.

Carole spent the majority of her childhood growing up in Boone, NC and graduated as Valedictorian of her Bethel High School Senior class. Carole married the late Horace E. Smith at age 18, and they remained married until his passing in 2017.

She was blessed with a second love she shared with Charles. Carole leaves behind many friends and colleagues after retiring from Henrico County Schools. Carole’s priorities were God and family, and she was a devoted Christian and lived her life setting a Godly example. Carole was happiest when singing in the church choir and serving as a lay speaker for smaller Methodist churches in the area. She was a spiritual mentor who had a servant’s heart and was a loyal friend to many in the church and the community. Carole also cherished large family gatherings, highlighted by her famous homemade yeast rolls, German chocolate cake, and coconut custard pie.

She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Services will be held Friday, July 8, 1100am, at Providence United Methodist Church in Quinton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Providence United Methodist Church, 4001 New Kent Highway, Quinton, VA.