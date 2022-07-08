ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Victorville to expand fire station service

By IE Business Daily
iebusinessdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictorville will increase staffing at one of its fire stations with revenue from Measure P, a one-cent sales tax approved by city voters in 2020. Station 315, at 12820 Eucalyptus St., will go...

iebusinessdaily.com

KESQ News Channel 3

The United Lift Rental Assistance program to end, new relaunch coming in the fall

The United Lift Rental Assistance program will be ending its online application portal on July 29. United Lift has been a collaborative effort, over the past two years, between Riverside County, Inland SoCal United Way, and Lift To Rise, to support Riverside County families and residents financially impacted by COVID-19 through direct rental and utility The post The United Lift Rental Assistance program to end, new relaunch coming in the fall appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

15166 Haddington Way, Victorville, San Bernardino County, CA, 92394

Lovely, affordable 3 bed 3 bath home in Sunny So.Cal ~ Welcome to 15166 Haddington Way, Victorville. As soon as you arrive, you’ll be welcomed by the beautiful trees and greenery in the large front yard. It’s a corner home on a cul-de-sac, walking distance to Village Steam Elementary, Hook Junior high and Hook Park. The home is turnkey, features solar panels, a soft water system, central AC & heating including a wall AC in the living room. Tile and laminate flooring throughout the home, 2 car garage, room for RV parking & multiple cars. Washer and dryer is included in the sale. Kitchen is beautiful and inviting, has an island with a wine rack inside plus storage, elegant chimney style hood vent above the stove, recessed lighting and tile floor. Huge owner’s suite, room for home office and has a walk-in closet. Owner’s bathroom suite has an oversized jet tub for to relax in or have a spa day and separate standup shower as well. The other 2 rooms are a good size and the additional 2 bathrooms each have a shower; one has a tub and the other has a stand-up shower. Bring your imagination and creativity to the backyard…you have a blank canvas. There is a swing set and play deck area for the kids. The location is great, it’s close to the 1-15 fwy & all major shopping/restaurants. This house won’t last, come take a look today!
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Brush fire burns 15 acres in Moreno Valley: RCFD

About 15 acres of vegetation burned in Moreno Valley on Sunday, officials said. The blaze, which the Riverside County Fire Department initially said was named the Southern Fire but later clarified as the Shetland Fire, was reported at about 8:40 p.m. in the 16000 block of Fox Trot Lane, the Fire Department said on Twitter. […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
The Friday Flyer

City being shifted to new county district

The Riverside County Board Maps will be changing soon. If you reside within a city, the changes won’t impact you as much (until you need help with a county-wide service), but changes are coming, including a new district for the City of Canyon Lake. On Jan. 1, the following...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Downtown Needles, CA: Residential structure and garage fire burning along Front Street just east of J Street.

Downtown Needles, California: A residential structure and garage fire is burning along Front Street just east of J Street. San Bernardino County Fire Protection District station 32 as well as Mohave Valley Fire Department are on scene as well as deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station.
NEEDLES, CA
point2homes.com

10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside County receives pet company grant

Riverside County has received a $90,000 donation from PetSmart, the Phoenix-based chain of pet superstores. The grant will be used by the county’s animal services division, which helps county residents and their pets, according to a statement on the county’s website. Specifically, the county will use the money...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Holiday accident turns fatal

BULLHEAD CITY – A California man hurt in a 4th of July incident on the Colorado River in Bullhead City succumbed to his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital. Ricardo Almanza, 43, Corona, died July 6 at University Medical Center, according to Bullhead City Police Department Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Missing mustang found in Golden Valley

NEEDLES — The giant steel mustang is back home. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department both confirmed recovery of the privately-owned, trailer-mounted mustang stolen from outside a private residence in Needles on May 26. It was found in Golden Valley, about 50 miles away.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
KTLA

Report: Riverside County failed Turpin children

The social services system “failed” 13 children who were rescued after being starved, shackled and horribly abused by their parents at a Southern California home for years, according to a report released Friday. Some of the Turpin children of Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, were forced to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Brush fire in Diamond Bar threatens structures before being stopped by firefighters

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Diamond Bar that charred at least four acres of grass Sunday and temporarily threatened homes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Diamond Bar.Dubbed the Cutoff fire, it was initially reported at 1:22 p.m. at Brea Canyon Cutoff Road and the 57 Freeway. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported in the fire. The city of Diamond Bar tweeted that Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on the scene with ground and air support.The city of Diamond Bar tweeted at 3:16 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was stopped, with no damage reported. Officials added that firefighters would remain on the scene to do mop-up work.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

CSUSB program will be geared to healthcare students

Cal State San Bernardino has received $10 million from the state that it will use to help reduce the shortage of healthcare professionals in the Inland region. Once established, the Master of Science Physician Assistant Program will be the first of its kind at a public university in Southern California, according to a statement on Cal State San Bernardino’s website.
CALIFORNIA STATE
irei.com

Distribution facility in Southern California sells for $102m

The industrial team at Crow Holdings Development has sold a new 344,360-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified last-mile, robotics-distribution facility triple-net leased in the Inland Empire community of Bloomington, Calif. The sales price was $102 million. The building site spans 17.34 acres at 18025 Slover Ave. in a sought-after, last-mile location with valuable...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision at Riverside Intersection

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when he collided with a sports sedan that turned in front of him at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Friday. Michael Winter of Redlands died about 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the crash at Streeter Avenue and Jerry Louder Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA

