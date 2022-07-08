Victorville to expand fire station service

Lovely, affordable 3 bed 3 bath home in Sunny So.Cal ~ Welcome to 15166 Haddington Way, Victorville. As soon as you arrive, you’ll be welcomed by the beautiful trees and greenery in the large front yard. It’s a corner home on a cul-de-sac, walking distance to Village Steam Elementary, Hook Junior high and Hook Park. The home is turnkey, features solar panels, a soft water system, central AC & heating including a wall AC in the living room. Tile and laminate flooring throughout the home, 2 car garage, room for RV parking & multiple cars. Washer and dryer is included in the sale. Kitchen is beautiful and inviting, has an island with a wine rack inside plus storage, elegant chimney style hood vent above the stove, recessed lighting and tile floor. Huge owner’s suite, room for home office and has a walk-in closet. Owner’s bathroom suite has an oversized jet tub for to relax in or have a spa day and separate standup shower as well. The other 2 rooms are a good size and the additional 2 bathrooms each have a shower; one has a tub and the other has a stand-up shower. Bring your imagination and creativity to the backyard…you have a blank canvas. There is a swing set and play deck area for the kids. The location is great, it’s close to the 1-15 fwy & all major shopping/restaurants. This house won’t last, come take a look today!

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO