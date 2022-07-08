Watch Belle and Sebastian Showcase New Album on ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert Series

Belle and Sebastian appeared on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series, performing four tracks: “Unnecessary Drama,” “Working Boy in New York City,” “Reclaim the Night,” and “Judy and the Dream of Horses.”

The band taped the performance live at NPR Music in Washington D.C. last month at the close of their U.S. tour, focusing on three songs from their recent LP, A Bit of Previous. Set closer “Judy and the Dream of Horses,” meanwhile, comes off the group’s 1996 album If You’re Feeling Sinister.

Belle and Sebastian released A Bit of Previous, their ninth studio album, in May. The LP was recorded in Belle and Sebastian’s hometown of Glasgow after plans to cut the record in Los Angeles were scrapped due to the pandemic. It was self-produced by the band and features contributions from Brian McNeill, Matt Wiggins, Kevin Burleigh, and Shawn Everett.

The album title, A Bit of Previous, touches on Buddhism and the belief that “we have been reborn so many times and in so many guises that if we look around us, we are bound to see a person who has been our mother in a past life,” per the record’s liner notes. “If we truly had that in our minds and in our hearts, we would drop the prejudice we had: Our attitude to strangers and difficult people would alter emphatically.”

The band recently wrapped a U.S. tour and will head back to the United Kingdom in the fall, before touring Europe early next year.