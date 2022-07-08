ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Interval-valued intuitionistic fuzzy multi-attribute group decision-making method considering risk preference of decision-makers and its application

By Sha Fu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

An improved interval-valued intuitionistic fuzzy multi-attribute group decision-making method considering the risk preference of decision-makers is proposed to solve the multi-attribute group decision-making problem with interval-valued intuitionistic fuzzy numbers and the condition that the attribute weight information is completely unknown. Firstly, the decision-maker weight of each attribute is determined by combining...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Prediction of the potential distribution of the predatory mite Neoseiulus californicus (McGregor) in China under current and future climate scenarios

Neoseiulus californicus is a predatory mite with a wide global distribution that can effectively control a variety of pest mites. In this study, MaxEnt was used to analyse the potential distribution of N. californicus in China and the BCC-CSM2-MR model was used to predict changes in the suitable areas for the mite from 2021 to 2100 under the scenarios of SSP126, SSP245 and SSP585. The results showed that (1) the average of area under curve value of the model was over 0.95, which demonstrated an excellent model accuracy. (2) Annual mean temperature (Bio1), precipitation of coldest quarter (Bio19), and precipitation of driest quarter (Bio17) were the main climatic variables that affected and controlled the potential distribution of N. californicus, with suitable ranges of 6.97"“23.27Â Â°C, 71.36"“3924.8Â mm, and 41.94"“585.08Â mm, respectively. (3) The suitable areas for N. californicus were mainly distributed in the southern half of China, with a total suitable area of 226.22"‰Ã—"‰104 km2 in current. Under the future climate scenario, compared with the current scenario, lowly and moderately suitable areas of N. californicus increased, while highly suitable areas decreased. Therefore, it may be necessary to cultivate high-temperature resistant strains of N. californicus to adapt to future environmental changes.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

How did Mendel arrive at his discoveries?

There are few historical records concerning Gregor Johann Mendel and his work, so theories abound concerning his motivation. These theories range from Fisher's view that Mendel was testing a fully formed previous theory of inheritance to Olby's view that Mendel was not interested in inheritance at all, whereas textbooks often state his motivation was to understand inheritance. In this Perspective, we review current ideas about how Mendel arrived at his discoveries and then discuss an alternative scenario based on recently discovered historical sources that support the suggestion that Mendel's fundamental research on the inheritance of traits emerged from an applied plant breeding program. Mendel recognized the importance of the new cell theory; understanding of the formation of reproductive cells and the process of fertilization explained his segregation ratios. This interest was probably encouraged by his friendship with Johann Nave, whose untimely death preceded Mendel's first 1865 lecture by a few months. This year is the 200th anniversary of Mendel's birth, presenting a timely opportunity to revisit the events in his life that led him to undertake his seminal research. We review existing ideas on how Mendel made his discoveries, before presenting more recent evidence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Decision Making#Standardization#Fuzzy#Todim
Nature.com

Deciphering the regulatory logic of a chromatin domain boundary

The boundaries of chromatin domains have an important role in genome organization and regulation. A comprehensive genetic dissection of a domain boundary in vivo provides insights into how boundary elements function and cooperate to mediate insulation between chromatin domains. Vertebrate genomes are organized into topologically associating domains (TADs), which are...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep learning accurately classifies elbow joint effusion in adult and pediatric radiographs

Joint effusion due to elbow fractures are common among adults and children. Radiography is the most commonly used imaging procedure to diagnose elbow injuries. The purpose of the study was to investigate the diagnostic accuracy of deep convolutional neural network algorithms in joint effusionÂ classification in pediatric and adult elbow radiographs. This retrospective study consisted of a total of 4423 radiographs in a 3-year period from 2017 to 2020. Data was randomly separated into training (n"‰="‰2672), validation (n"‰="‰892) and test set (n"‰="‰859). Two models using VGG16 as the base architecture were trained with either only lateral projection or with four projections (AP, LAT and Obliques). Three radiologists evaluated joint effusion separately on the test set. Accuracy, precision, recall, specificity, F1 measure, Cohen's kappa, and two-sided 95% confidence intervals were calculated. Mean patient age was 34.4Â years (1"“98) and 47% were male patients. Trained deep learning framework showed an AUC of 0.951 (95% CI 0.946"“0.955) and 0.906 (95% CI 0.89"“0.91) for the lateral and four projection elbow joint images in the test set, respectively. Adult and pediatric patient groups separately showed an AUC of 0.966 and 0.924, respectively. Radiologists showed an average accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, precision, F1 score, and AUC of 92.8%, 91.7%, 93.6%, 91.07%, 91.4%, and 92.6%. There were no statistically significant differences between AUC's of the deep learning model and the radiologists (p value"‰>"‰0.05). The model on the lateral dataset resulted in higher AUC compared to the model with four projection datasets. Using deep learning it is possible to achieve expert level diagnostic accuracy in elbow joint effusion classification in pediatric and adult radiographs. Deep learning used in this study can classify joint effusion in radiographs and can be used in image interpretation as an aid for radiologists.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Don't TOR at the TOP

Regulation of organ growth involves multiple pathways that coordinate cell number and size in a process that is highly dependent on nutrient supply and energy levels. The simplicity of the Arabidopsis root tip provides a suitable model for the genetic dissection of plant organ growth regulation. The authors identified TOPOISOMERASE1Î±...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Nature.com

Can a computer think like a baby?

Artificial intelligence systems have struggled to understand common-sense laws of the physical world, even though this 'intuitive physics' is rapidly acquired by young humans. Piloto et al. demonstrate that a deep learning system closely modelled on infant cognition outperforms the more traditional 'learning from scratch' systems. In 1950, Alan Turing...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy