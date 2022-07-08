ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Exploring the molecular interaction of mebendazole with bovine serum albumin using multi-spectroscopic approaches and molecular docking

By Reem N. El Gammal
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article presents the binding interaction between mebendazole (MBZ) and bovine serum albumin. The interaction has been studied using different techniques, such as fluorescence quenching spectroscopy, UV"“visible spectroscopy, synchronous fluorescence spectroscopy, fourier transform infrared, and fluorescence resonance energy transfer in addition to molecular docking. Results from Stern Volmer equation stated that...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Polyphenols from persimmon fruit attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA double-strand breaks by scavenging acetaldehyde

Acetaldehyde, a metabolic product of ethanol, induces DNA damage and genome instability. Accumulation of acetaldehyde due to alcohol consumption or aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH2) deficiency increases the risks of various types of cancers, including esophageal cancer. Although acetaldehyde chemically induces DNA adducts, the repair process of the lesions remains unclear. To investigate the mechanism of repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage, we determined the repair pathway using siRNA knockdown and immunofluorescence assays of repair factors. Herein, we report that acetaldehyde induces DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) in human U2OS cells and that both DSB repair pathways, non-homologous end-joining (NHEJ) and homology-directed repair (HDR), are required for the repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. Our findings suggest that acetaldehyde-induced DNA adducts are converted into DSBs and repaired via NHEJ or HDR in human cells. To reduce the risk of acetaldehyde-associated carcinogenesis, we investigated potential strategies of reducing acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. We report that polyphenols extracted from persimmon fruits and epigallocatechin, a major component of persimmon polyphenols, attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage without affecting the repair kinetics. The data suggest that persimmon polyphenols suppress DSB formation by scavenging acetaldehyde. Persimmon polyphenols can potentially inhibit carcinogenesis following alcohol consumption.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Photothermal effect of albumin-modified gold nanorods diminished neuroblastoma cancer stem cells dynamic growth by modulating autophagy

Here, we investigated the photothermal effect of gold nanorods (GNRs) on human neuroblastoma CD133+ cancer stem cells (CSCs) via autophagic cell death. GNRs were synthesized using Cetyltrimethylammonium bromide (CTAB), covered with bovine serum albumin (BSA). CD133+ CSCs were enriched from human neuroblastoma using the magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technique. Cells were incubated with GNRs coated with BSA and exposed to 808-nm near-infrared laser irradiation for 8Â min to yield low (43Â Â°C), medium (46Â Â°C), and high (49Â Â°C) temperatures. After 24Â h, the survival rate and the percent of apoptotic and necrotic CSCs were measured using MTT assay and flow cytometry. The expression of different autophagy-related genes was measured using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) array analysis. Protein levels of P62 and LC3 were detected using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The viability of CSC was reduced in GNR-exposed cells compared to the control group (p"‰<"‰0.05). At higher temperatures (49Â Â°C), the percent of apoptotic CSCs, but not necrotic cells, increased compared to the lower temperatures. Levels of intracellular LC3 and P62 were reduced and increased respectively when the temperature increased to 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). These effects were non-significant at low and medium temperatures (43 and 46Â Â°C) related to the control CSCs (p"‰>"‰0.05). The clonogenic capacity of CSC was also inhibited after photothermal therapy (p"‰<"‰0.05). Despite these changes, no statistically significant differences were found in terms of CSC colony number at different temperatures regardless of the presence or absence of HCQ. Based on the data, the combination of photothermal therapy with HCQ at 49Â Â°C can significantly abort the CSC clonogenic capacity compared to the control-matched group without HCQ (p"‰<"‰0.0001). PCR array showed photothermal modulation of CSCs led to alteration of autophagy-related genes and promotion of co-regulator of apoptosis and autophagy signaling pathways. Factors related to autophagic vacuole formation and intracellular transport were significantly induced at a temperature of 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). We also note the expression of common genes belonging to autophagy and apoptosis signaling pathways at higher temperatures. Data showed tumoricidal effects of laser-irradiated GNRs by the alteration of autophagic response and apoptosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

The heterogeneous pharmacological medical biochemical network PharMeBINet

Heterogeneous biomedical pharmacological databases are important for multiple fields in bioinformatics. Hetionet is a freely available database combining diverse entities and relationships from 29 public resources. Therefore, it is used as the basis for this project. 19 additional pharmacological medical and biological databases such as CTD, DrugBank, and ClinVar are parsed and integrated into Neo4j. Afterwards, the information is merged into the Hetionet structure. Different mapping methods are used such as external identification systems or name mapping. The resulting open-source Neo4j database PharMeBINet has 2,869,407 different nodes with 66 labels and 15,883,653 relationships with 208 edge types. It is a heterogeneous database containing interconnected information on ADRs, diseases, drugs, genes, gene variations, proteins, and more. Relationships between these entities represent drug-drug interactions or drug-causes-ADR relations, to name a few. It has much potential for developing further data analyses including machine learning applications. A web application for accessing the database is free to use for everyone and available at https://pharmebi.net. Additionally, the database is deposited on Zenodo at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.6578218.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bovine Serum Albumin#Mebendazole#Mol#Stern Volmer#Mbz Bsa#G#Iia
Nature.com

Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Gait analysis dataset of healthy volunteers and patients before and 6 months after total hip arthroplasty

Clinical gait analysis is a promising approach for quantifying gait deviations and assessing the impairments altering gait in patients with osteoarthritis. There is a lack of consensus on the identification of kinematic outcomes that could be used for the diagnosis and follow up in patients. The proposed dataset has been established on 80 asymptomatic participants and 106 patients with unilateral hip osteoarthritis before and 6 months after arthroplasty. All volunteers walked along a 6 meters straight line at their self-selected speed. Three dimensional trajectories of 35 reflective markers were simultaneously recorded and Plugin Gait Bones, angles, Center of Mass trajectories and ground reaction forces were computed. Gait video recordings, when available, anthropometric and demographic descriptions are also available. A minimum of 10 trials have been made available in the weka file format and C3D file to enhance the use of machine learning algorithms. We aim to share this dataset to facilitate the identification of new movement-related kinematic outcomes for improving the diagnosis and follow up in patients with hip OA.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy