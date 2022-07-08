ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Electrochemical aromatic C"“H hydroxylation in continuous flow

By Hao Long
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe direct hydroxylation of arene C"“H bonds is a highly sought-after transformation but remains an unsolved challenge due to the difficulty in efficient and regioselective C"“H oxygenation and high reactivity of the phenolic products leading to overoxidation. Herein we report electrochemical C"“H hydroxylation of arenes in continuous flow for the synthesis...

Author Correction: Memory of chirality in a room temperature flow electrochemical reactor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73957-6, published online 06 October 2020. An investigation by Cardiff University has concluded that Thomas Wirth was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The author list now reads. "Tomas Hardwick, Rossana Cicala, Thomas Wirth & Nisar Ahmed". The Author Contributions...
Exploration of glassy state in Prussian blue analogues

Prussian blue analogues (PBAs) are archetypes of microporous coordination polymers/metal"“organic frameworks whose versatile composition allows for diverse functionalities. However, developments in PBAs have centred solely on their crystalline state, and the glassy state of PBAs has not been explored. Here we describe the preparation of the glassy state of PBAs via a mechanically induced crystal-to-glass transformation and explore their properties. The preservation of short-range metal"“ligand"“metal connectivity is confirmed, enabling the framework-based functionality and semiconductivity in the glass. The transformation also generates unconventional CNâˆ’ vacancies, followed by the reduction of metal sites. This leads to significant porosity enhancement in recrystallised PBA, enabled by further accessibility of isolated micropores. Finally, mechanical stability under stress for successful vitrification is correlated to defect contents and interstitial water. Our results demonstrate how mechanochemistry provides opportunities to explore glassy states of molecular framework materials in which the stable liquid state is absent.
Photothermal effect of albumin-modified gold nanorods diminished neuroblastoma cancer stem cells dynamic growth by modulating autophagy

Here, we investigated the photothermal effect of gold nanorods (GNRs) on human neuroblastoma CD133+ cancer stem cells (CSCs) via autophagic cell death. GNRs were synthesized using Cetyltrimethylammonium bromide (CTAB), covered with bovine serum albumin (BSA). CD133+ CSCs were enriched from human neuroblastoma using the magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technique. Cells were incubated with GNRs coated with BSA and exposed to 808-nm near-infrared laser irradiation for 8Â min to yield low (43Â Â°C), medium (46Â Â°C), and high (49Â Â°C) temperatures. After 24Â h, the survival rate and the percent of apoptotic and necrotic CSCs were measured using MTT assay and flow cytometry. The expression of different autophagy-related genes was measured using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) array analysis. Protein levels of P62 and LC3 were detected using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The viability of CSC was reduced in GNR-exposed cells compared to the control group (p"‰<"‰0.05). At higher temperatures (49Â Â°C), the percent of apoptotic CSCs, but not necrotic cells, increased compared to the lower temperatures. Levels of intracellular LC3 and P62 were reduced and increased respectively when the temperature increased to 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). These effects were non-significant at low and medium temperatures (43 and 46Â Â°C) related to the control CSCs (p"‰>"‰0.05). The clonogenic capacity of CSC was also inhibited after photothermal therapy (p"‰<"‰0.05). Despite these changes, no statistically significant differences were found in terms of CSC colony number at different temperatures regardless of the presence or absence of HCQ. Based on the data, the combination of photothermal therapy with HCQ at 49Â Â°C can significantly abort the CSC clonogenic capacity compared to the control-matched group without HCQ (p"‰<"‰0.0001). PCR array showed photothermal modulation of CSCs led to alteration of autophagy-related genes and promotion of co-regulator of apoptosis and autophagy signaling pathways. Factors related to autophagic vacuole formation and intracellular transport were significantly induced at a temperature of 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). We also note the expression of common genes belonging to autophagy and apoptosis signaling pathways at higher temperatures. Data showed tumoricidal effects of laser-irradiated GNRs by the alteration of autophagic response and apoptosis.
SNHG25 facilitates SNORA50C accumulation to stabilize HDAC1 in neuroblastoma cells

Increasing studies have pointed out that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) and their host genes (SNHGs) have multi-functional roles in cancer progression. Bioinformatics analysis revealed the importance of snoRNA host gene 25 (SNHG25) in neuroblastoma (NB). Hence, we further explored the function and molecular mechanism of SNHG25 in NB. Our study revealed that SNHG25 expression was upregulated in NB cells. Through loss-of-function assays, we discovered that silencing of SNHG25 suppressed NB cell proliferation, invasion, and migration. Moreover, we found that SNHG25 positively regulated snoRNA small nucleolar RNA, H/ACA box 50"‰C (SNORA50C) in NB cells, and SNORA50C depletion had the same function as SNHG25 silencing in NB cells. Moreover, we proved that SNHG25 recruited dyskerin pseudouridine synthase 1 (DKC1) to facilitate SNORA50C accumulation and associated small nucleolar ribonucleoprotein (snoRNP) assembly. In addition, it was manifested that SNHG25 relied on SNORA50C to inhibit ubiquitination of histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1), thereby elevating HDAC1 expression in NB cells. Further, HDAC1 was proven to be a tumor-facilitator in NB, and SNORA50C contributed to NB cell growth and migration through the HDAC1-mediated pathway. In vivo xenograft experiments further supported that SNHG25 promoted NB progression through SNORA50C/HDAC1 pathway. Our study might provide a novel sight for NB treatment.
The heterogeneous pharmacological medical biochemical network PharMeBINet

Heterogeneous biomedical pharmacological databases are important for multiple fields in bioinformatics. Hetionet is a freely available database combining diverse entities and relationships from 29 public resources. Therefore, it is used as the basis for this project. 19 additional pharmacological medical and biological databases such as CTD, DrugBank, and ClinVar are parsed and integrated into Neo4j. Afterwards, the information is merged into the Hetionet structure. Different mapping methods are used such as external identification systems or name mapping. The resulting open-source Neo4j database PharMeBINet has 2,869,407 different nodes with 66 labels and 15,883,653 relationships with 208 edge types. It is a heterogeneous database containing interconnected information on ADRs, diseases, drugs, genes, gene variations, proteins, and more. Relationships between these entities represent drug-drug interactions or drug-causes-ADR relations, to name a few. It has much potential for developing further data analyses including machine learning applications. A web application for accessing the database is free to use for everyone and available at https://pharmebi.net. Additionally, the database is deposited on Zenodo at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.6578218.
Deciphering the regulatory logic of a chromatin domain boundary

The boundaries of chromatin domains have an important role in genome organization and regulation. A comprehensive genetic dissection of a domain boundary in vivo provides insights into how boundary elements function and cooperate to mediate insulation between chromatin domains. Vertebrate genomes are organized into topologically associating domains (TADs), which are...
Publisher Correction: Superconducting quantum interference at the atomic scale

In the version of this article initially published, there was a typographical error in the x-axis label of Fig. 1b, where the label now reading "Impurity"“superconductor coupling" originally appeared as "Impurity"“semiconductor coupling." The figure has been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Author Correction: Formative pluripotent stem cells show features of epiblast cells poised for gastrulation

We apologize for the mistake of correspondence email address of Wei Xie. The correct information is as follows. This correction does not affect the conclusion of the work. Correspondence: Wei Xie (xiewei121@tsinghua.edu.cn) or Lei Li (lil@ioz.ac.cn) These authors contributed equally: Xiaoxiao Wang, Yunlong Xiang, Yang Yu. State Key Laboratory of...
The expanding role of National Metrology Institutes in the quantum era

Emerging quantum technologies pose new measurement challenges, but also offer previously unknown measurement solutions. National metrology institutes are playing a leading role in this fast evolving world. Either Lord Kelvin, the inventor of the absolute temperature scale, or Peter Drucker, the man who invented modern business management, may have coined...
Author Correction: Skeletal editing through direct nitrogen deletion of secondary amines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03448-9 Published online 12 May 2021. The key reagents used in this study for nitrogen deletion belong to a class of compounds (N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides), some of which have been shown to mutate genetic material. We are currently investigating the mutagenicity of 1c; as this is currently not known, we adviseÂ that 1c should be used with appropriate caution. Please see Banks et al.1 and references therein for predictive quantitative structure activity relationships for the mutagenicity of N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides. We thank Steven Glover for raising this safety concern.
Enhanced leaf turnover and nitrogen recycling sustain CO fertilization effect on tree-ring growth

Whether increased photosynthates under elevated atmospheric CO2 could translate into sustained biomass accumulation in forest trees remains uncertain. Here we demonstrate how tree radial growth is closely linked to litterfall dynamics, which enhances nitrogen recycling to support a sustained effect of CO2 fertilization on tree-ring growth. Our ten-year observations in two alpine treeline forests indicated that annual (or seasonal) stem radial increments generally had a positive relationship with the previous year’s (or season’s) litterfall and its associated nitrogen return and resorption. Annual tree-ring width, annual litterfall and annual nitrogen return and resorption all showed an increasing trend during 2007–2017, and most of the variations were explained by elevated atmospheric CO2 rather than climate change. Similar patterns were found in the longer time series of tree-ring width index from 1986–2017. The regional representativeness of our observed patterns was confirmed by the literature data of six other tree species at 11 treeline sites over the Tibetan Plateau. Enhanced nitrogen recycling through increased litterfall under elevated atmospheric CO2 supports a general increasing trend of tree-ring growth in recent decades, especially in cold and nitrogen-poor environments.
Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
Molecular genetics of Parkinson's disease: Contributions and global trends

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder primarily characterized by motor dysfunction. Aging is the greatest risk factor for developing PD. Recent molecular genetic studies have revealed that genetic factors, in addition to aging and environmental factors, play an important role in the development of the disorder. Studies of familial PD have identified approximately 20 different causative genes. PRKN is the most frequently detected causative gene in Japan. The PRKN gene is located at a common fragile site, and both copy number variants as well as single nucleotide variants are frequently detected. The location and variety of variant types makes an accurate genetic diagnosis difficult with conventional genetic testing. In sporadic PD, genome-wide association studies have revealed more than 200 genes that are potential drivers for the development of PD. Many of these studies have been conducted in Caucasian populations alone, which has limited the identification of all genetic risk factors for sporadic PD, particularly as genetic backgrounds vary widely by race. The Global Parkinson's Genetics Program is a global undertaking meant to address the issue of regional differences in genetic studies of PD.
Neuron numbers link innovativeness with both absolute and relative brain size in birds

A longstanding issue in biology is whether the intelligence of animals can be predicted by absolute or relative brain size. However, progress has been hampered by an insufficient understanding of how neuron numbers shape internal brain organization and cognitive performance. On the basis of estimations of neuron numbers for 111 bird species, we show here that the number of neurons in the pallial telencephalon is positively associated with a major expression of intelligence: innovation propensity. The number of pallial neurons, in turn, is greater in brains that are larger in both absolute and relative terms and positively covaries with longer post-hatching development periods. Thus, our analyses show that neuron numbers link cognitive performance to both absolute and relative brain size through developmental adjustments. These findings help unify neuro-anatomical measures at multiple levels, reconciling contradictory views over the biological significance of brain expansion. The results also highlight the value of a life history perspective to advance our understanding of the evolutionary bases of the connections between brain and cognition.
Prediction of the potential distribution of the predatory mite Neoseiulus californicus (McGregor) in China under current and future climate scenarios

Neoseiulus californicus is a predatory mite with a wide global distribution that can effectively control a variety of pest mites. In this study, MaxEnt was used to analyse the potential distribution of N. californicus in China and the BCC-CSM2-MR model was used to predict changes in the suitable areas for the mite from 2021 to 2100 under the scenarios of SSP126, SSP245 and SSP585. The results showed that (1) the average of area under curve value of the model was over 0.95, which demonstrated an excellent model accuracy. (2) Annual mean temperature (Bio1), precipitation of coldest quarter (Bio19), and precipitation of driest quarter (Bio17) were the main climatic variables that affected and controlled the potential distribution of N. californicus, with suitable ranges of 6.97"“23.27Â Â°C, 71.36"“3924.8Â mm, and 41.94"“585.08Â mm, respectively. (3) The suitable areas for N. californicus were mainly distributed in the southern half of China, with a total suitable area of 226.22"‰Ã—"‰104 km2 in current. Under the future climate scenario, compared with the current scenario, lowly and moderately suitable areas of N. californicus increased, while highly suitable areas decreased. Therefore, it may be necessary to cultivate high-temperature resistant strains of N. californicus to adapt to future environmental changes.
Missing eddy feedback may explain weak signal-to-noise ratios in climate predictions

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 57 (2022) Cite this article. The signal-to-noise paradox that climate models are better at predicting the real world than their own ensemble forecast members highlights a serious and currently unresolved model error, adversely affecting climate predictions and introducing uncertainty into climate projections. By computing the magnitude of feedback between transient eddies and large-scale flow anomalies in multiple seasonal forecast systems, this study shows that current systems underestimate this positive eddy feedback, and that this deficiency is strongly linked to weak signal-to-noise ratios in ensemble mean predictions. Improved eddy feedback is further shown to be linked to greater teleconnection strength between the El NiÃ±o Southern Oscillation and the Arctic Oscillation and to stronger predictable signals. We also present a technique to estimate the potential gain in skill that may come from eliminating eddy feedback deficiency, showing that skill could double in some extratropical regions, significantly improving predictions of the Arctic Oscillation.
Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
Light People: Professor Xianfeng Chen spoke about integrated photonics

In 1969, Stewart E. Miller published "Integrated optics: an introduction", which outlined a proposal for a miniature form of laser beam circuitry, marking the first research paper about what is now known as integrated photonics. Now half a century has passed, integrated photonics grew robustly from integrating a limited number of devices and functions towards versatile and industrialized photonic integrated circuits. In this interview, Light: Science & Applications invited Prof. Xianfeng Chen [see the "Short Bio" section] to share his insight about the past, present and future of integrated photonics.
Dynamic measurement of gravitational coupling between resonating beams in the hertz regime

To date, there have been few dynamic measurements of gravitation in the laboratory, and fully controlled quantitative experiments have been limited to frequencies in the millihertz regime. Here we introduce a fully characterized experiment at frequencies in the hertz regime, which allows a quantitative determination of the dynamic gravitational interaction between two parallel beams vibrating at 42"‰Hz in bending motion. A large amplitude vibration of the transmitter beam produces a gravitationally induced motion of the high-quality-factor resonant detector beam with amplitudes up to 10âˆ’11"‰m. The sub-picometre-resolution measurement is made possible by a setup that combines acoustical, mechanical and electrical isolation; a temperature-stable environment; heterodyne laser interferometry; and lock-in detection. The interaction is quantitatively modelled based on Newton's law of gravitation. Amplitude measurements at varying beam distances follow an inverse square law and agree with theoretical predictions to within approximately three percent. Furthermore, we extract the value of the gravitational constant G and near-field gravitational energy flow. We expect our experiment to enable progress in directions where current experimental evidence for dynamic gravitation is limited, such as the dynamic determination of G, inverse square law and gravitational shielding.
SCIENCE

