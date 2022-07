Lawmakers have agreed on a new state budget for this fiscal year. The $45.2 billion budget received overwhelming support in the state Senate passing 47-3. “As Senate Finance Committee Chairman, I am pleased to have played a major role in enacting some key pro-growth, pro-jobs tax policies as part of the budget process. We are making Pennsylvania much more competitive to attract and retain both small businesses and large businesses, goals I have pursued since my first election,” State Senator Scott Hutchinson said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO