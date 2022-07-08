ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Soaring Food Prices Put Damper on Eid Al-Adha in Mideast

Cover picture for the articleGAZA/BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Eid al-Adha festival should be the busiest time of the year for Mahmoud Abu Holy, a livestock merchant in the Gaza Strip. But soaring prices have driven away many of the people who would usually buy a sheep or goat to sacrifice on the Muslim...

The Associated Press

Indonesian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha amid FMD outbreak

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has disrupted ritual slaughter of animals to mark Eid al-Adha as millions of Muslims across Indonesia were celebrating one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar Sunday. Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor. Much of Asia, including Indonesia, India and Pakistan, observed Eid al-Adha on Sunday, while Muslims in other parts of the globe, including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen celebrated the holiday on Saturday. But this year, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease — an acute, highly contagious viral disease of cloven-footed animals that is sometimes transmitted to humans — has significantly dampened the typically booming holiday trade in goats, cows and sheep in Indonesia, the world’s largest populous Muslim country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Millions of Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha despite high prices

Mina, Saudi Arabia — Millions of Muslims across the globe — including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen — were celebrating Eid al-Adha on Saturday, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," the revered observance coincides...
RELIGION
UPI News

Muslims around world to celebrate Eid al-Adha

July 7 (UPI) -- Muslims around the world this week will celebrate the holy celebration of Eid al-Adha, which also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Eid al-Adha is the annual festival that recognized the Prophet Abraham's faithfulness to God after being tested with an unfulfilled command to sacrifice his son. Most Muslims in the United celebrate Eid al-Adha starting Saturday by visiting mosques and hosting community events.
FESTIVAL
The Associated Press

UN fails to extend aid deliveries to Syrian rebel-held area

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council failed in two rival votes Friday to extend humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, with the U.S. ambassador warning that “people will die because of this vote.” After days of consultations, the U.N.’s most powerful body remained divided over the key issue of the length of an extension. Almost all council members favored a year-long extension, which the U.N. secretary-general and more than 30 non-governmental organization insist is the minimum time frame needed, but Russia demanded a six-month renewal, with a new resolution required for another six months. The failure of the U.N.’s most powerful body to agree on an extension came two days before Sunday’s expiration of the council’s current one-year mandate for deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey to northwest Idlib.
CHINA
The Guardian

Iran to supply Russia with hundreds of combat drones, US says

Iran is planning to supply Russia with hundreds of weapons-capable drones for use in Ukraine, according to a top US official. Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the information received by the US supported views that Russia’s heavy bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, were “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons”.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Six Things to Watch During Biden's Trip to the Middle East

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will confront a kaleidoscope of challenges when he travels to the Middle East this week, his first trip there since taking office. With the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in the rearview mirror, the United States is reassessing its role in the region at a time when its focus has shifted to Europe and Asia.
POTUS
US News and World Report

U.S.-China Tensions, Kiribati's Shock Withdrawal Overshadow Pacific Leaders Meeting

SUVA, Fiji (Reuters) -Tensions between China and the United States, and the withdrawal of the remote Pacific island nation of Kiribati, have overshadowed the Pacific Islands Forum as leaders arrived in Fiji on Monday for the first in-person summit in three years. During the four-day meeting, Pacific island leaders will...
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

Hajj sees largest numbers since pandemic as 1 million Muslims begin pilgrimage

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — It is a scene that stirs hope — and relief — for Muslims around the world. A million pilgrims from across the globe gathered on Thursday in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the hajj, marking the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the annual event — a key pillar of Islam.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

European Court Says Turkey Not Complying With Kavala Ruling

ISTANBUL (AP) — Europe’s highest court said Monday that Turkey has failed to comply with its ruling that a prominent Turkish philanthropist be immediately released from jail. The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, ruled in 2019 that Turkey violated Osman Kavala’s right to liberty, saying...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
AFP

Syria's Assad attends Eid prayers in former rebel bastion

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Saturday took part in Eid al-Adha prayers on the second day of his first visit to ex-rebel-stronghold Aleppo in over a decade, state media reported. "President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday performed Eid al-Adha prayer at Sahabiy Abdallah bin Abbas mosque in Aleppo city," state news agency SANA reported.
RELIGION
The Independent

Facing severe drought, Somalia calls for Turkish support

Somalia’s president on Wednesday called for assistance from Turkey to combat the effects of severe drought that is threatening the Horn of Africa.Hassan Sheikh Mohamud made the comments during his first visit to Turkey since returning to office following an election in May. The two countries have forged close ties over the past decade.“The humanitarian situation caused by the drought was one of the issues we discussed in our meeting with (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan,” Mohamud told reporters following a meeting with the Turkish leader.He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to call upon our Turkish...
AFRICA
AFP

Pilgrims pack Mount Arafat for climax of biggest Covid-era hajj

Huge crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims prayed on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Friday, the climax of the biggest hajj pilgrimage since the pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers for two years. Prayers on Mount Arafat are the highlight of the annual pilgrimage, capped this year at one million people including 850,000 from abroad.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

White House: Iran Set to Deliver Armed Drones to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether...
POTUS
The Independent

Far-right Indian group launches ‘Hindu protection helpline’

A far-right group in India has launched what it calls a helpline for Hindus who are feeling threatened or victimised by “jihadi forces” in the aftermath of two brutal killings in the country.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched the helpline in 20 regions on Friday and encouraged Hindus to come forward and file complaints in local police stations if they face intimidation over social media posts.The VHP is an umbrella group of Hindu outfits and is an ally of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).In a video statement on Twitter, VHP’s joint secretary general Surendra Jain...
SOCIETY
AFP

Saudi dissident killed in Lebanon

A Saudi dissident living in Lebanon was killed in the Beirut suburbs and two of his brothers arrested in connection with the incident, Lebanese police and a security source said Monday. The Lebanese security source said Yami had been living in Dahiyeh, which implies he was under at least tacit Hezbollah protection.
MIDDLE EAST

