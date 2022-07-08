ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Madd Pitas + Tacos Opening This Summer in Mesa

Photo: Google

Madd Pitas + Tacos is opening soon at Superstition Springs Center in Mesa. The family-owned Mediterranean Fusion restaurant will be located in the food court on the second level.

Co-owner Etaf Chamseddine tells What Now Phoenix that their plan is open this month. Starting out as a food truck called Habibi Tacos in 2018, the Chamseddines have been able to grow their business and share their Lebanese culture with the East Valley.

Using recipes passed through each generation of their family, they create dishes with ingredients so fresh and thoughtful, that you’d think you were eating in their home kitchen. Their menu focuses heavily on the Mediterranean influence of Lebanese cuisine, including fresh pita bread stuffed with shawarma, gyro, falafel, or veggies.

They also specialize in fusion tacos, with which you can get these fillings served on white corn tortillas and smothered in garlic sauce. The menu will also have kabobs, grape leaves, hummus, fries, and salads.

For more information, visit www.maddpita.com.

