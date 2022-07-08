Everyday Hero: Air Force veteran helps others in Watauga County

Angie Odom has announced her candidacy for County Commissioner to represent the Third District of Carter County. Odom is one of three Republican nominees for the office. Odom, 52, is a Carter County native and the daughter of Mildred Manning Isaacs and the late Rev. Charles Manning. She has been married 28 years to Leslie Earl Odom of Roan Mountain and is the mother of two children, Bethany and Bella Hope. She also has two grandchildren, Sophia and Colton.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO