Everyday Hero: Air Force veteran helps others in Watauga County

By Rose Eiklor
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, N.C. — Taz Kim spends some of her days in a truck for the Disabled American Veterans, where she is a volunteer. "I believe more veterans struggle than they care to admit in the military. We say very often you will get used to it, so they just get used...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Related
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 834 am EDT, Jul 10th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ015>017-032-101700- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd,. and Stuart. 834 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022. …Dense Fog Expected Along the Higher Terrain of the Blue. Ridge…. Light rain continues to fall across the region in association with. a weak...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

House Fire In Iredell County

UNION GROVE, N.C. – Union Groves Fire and Rescue reported a structure fire via Facebook on Saturday, July 9th. The Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, Ebeneezer Fire Rescue, and The North Iredell Rescue Squad responded to a fire on Forest Oaks Drive near Harmony Highway. Upon arrival, officials determined the...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Shooting under investigation in Troutman, deputies say

TROUTMAN, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Iredell County early Sunday morning, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the incident along Perth Road in Troutman, NC just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A victim was taken to the hospital and is...
TROUTMAN, NC
WJHL

Johnson City Fire Dept. contain warehouse fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to a warehouse fire at 401 East Maple Street. Washington County Dispatch says the call came in at 7:22 p.m. on July 9. According to a Facebook post by the Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791, there were no reported injuries and crews contained […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Washington Co. landlord charged with aggravated burglary

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Afton man faces a criminal charge following a July 10 incident. According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a landlord identified as Troy D. Hunt, 53, allegedly entered a tenant’s residence without permission. Hunt had been carrying a tire tool as he walked through an open […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

DOJ: Meadowview duo operated cross-country meth distribution

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-day jury trial found a Meadowview man guilty of meth-related charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). The release states Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, originally from Chino Hills, California, helped a Meadowview woman identified as Sally Mae Carr, 42, operate a meth trafficking business in Washington County, Virginia from January 2021 through April 2022.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
WDTN

80-year-old charged in fatal North Carolina wreck

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One woman has died and additional four people were injured after a fatal collision before a race at Grandfather Mountain on Thursday night. State Troopers came to the parking lot of Chestnut Construction adjacent to US-221 after getting reports of a vehicle colliding with several pedestrians.
LINVILLE, NC
WBTV

N.C.’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ opening in Conover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
CONOVER, NC
Kingsport Times-News

CCSO seeking help from public in finding vandals

ELIZABETHTON — Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the person who severely vandalized a house near the Broad Street Extension. Deputies received a report last week of a house at 211 Lincoln Drive that had been badly damaged in...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Ashe County Residents Will Soon Need A Sticker To Access Convenience Centers

Starting this winter, The Ashe Environmental Services Department will require a sticker for vehicles entering and using county convenience centers. The Ashe Board of Commissioners decided on the new system, saying stickers will easily identify Ashe property owners and residents who pay fees and taxes that operate the facilities. Users...
generalaviationnews.com

New home planned for Hickory Aviation Museum

The Hickory Aviation Museum, which is now housed in the terminal at Hickory Regional Airport (KHKY) in North Carolina is getting new digs. The Hickory City Council took the first step towards development of the new building by approving a $1.2 million contract in late June 2022 with an architecture firm to design the new facility.
HICKORY, NC
elizabethton.com

Angie Odom announces candidacy for Third District County Commissioner

Angie Odom has announced her candidacy for County Commissioner to represent the Third District of Carter County. Odom is one of three Republican nominees for the office. Odom, 52, is a Carter County native and the daughter of Mildred Manning Isaacs and the late Rev. Charles Manning. She has been married 28 years to Leslie Earl Odom of Roan Mountain and is the mother of two children, Bethany and Bella Hope. She also has two grandchildren, Sophia and Colton.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
lincolntimesnews.com

West Lincoln student goes to Harvard Medical

LINCOLNTON – A West Lincoln High School student got a jump on her future career. Kenzie Lynch, who’s a rising junior, was chosen out of a large pool of students from across the country to attend a week-long STEM program offered by Harvard Medical School, HMS MEDscience. The program is an innovative high school biology course immersing students into simulated medical emergencies. The curriculum, according to the MEDscience website, motivates students to think critically, communicate effectively, and work collaboratively in teams. It brings classroom learning into the real world with hands-on experiences, giving them the confidence they need to succeed. MEDscience offers semester programming with partner schools, week-long summer programming, and mini-module courses.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter closed for intakes

The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is currently closed for intake as they are reaching capacity. The shelter currently houses over 116 pets according to their Petfinder page. This includes puppies, adult dogs, kittens and adult cats. The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is a government operated "adoption shelter" and only accepts...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
FOX8 News

Body found in Yadkin County, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was found in Yadkin County late last month, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 29, deputies found a body, and it was then sent to the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and to be identified. The investigation is ongoing. […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man killed by car while walking on Statesville highway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Statesville. According to police, 49-year-old Stephen Hart of Stony Point was walking westbound across the Taylorsville Highway when a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country struck him. When officers arrived, Iredell County EMS was on...
STATESVILLE, NC

