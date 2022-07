VICTORIA, M.N. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Post 17 would go 4-1 in the Victoria Pool of the Gopher Classic over the weekend. The purple and gold would fall on Friday to Burnsville, Minnesota 5-4. Ben Althoff, Jerod Cyrus, and Carson Mutschler each had one of Watertown’s three hits in the game. Andrew Czech went six innings on the mound allowing eight hits, five runs, fanning five, and walking two.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO