Humpback whale breaching 2022 #Alaska #Kodiak island

Decades ago, Gibson Cove was where Barbara Brewster decided on a name for her soon-to-be-born daughter. So any chance Brewster gets to return to the Cove, she takes it. She was there Saturday morning, volunteering for Island Trails Network. It was a sentimental trash cleanup day for the longtime Kodiak resident.
The Kodiak City Council is drafting language in the form of an ordinance that would try to control public intoxication in the downtown area by banning the purchase of liquor in bottles under 750ml. Controlling public drunkenness is something the city has tried to do before without success, pointed out...
The state budget signed by Governor Dunleavy in June sends $1.18 million to the Kodiak Island Borough School District. That was expected, according to the district’s chief financial officer Sandy Daws. But it doesn’t recoup KIBSD’s fund balance, which was drawn down $2 million this budgeting cycle.
