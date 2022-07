MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Prosecutor tells us he did not know Ehmani Davis had already died, when he issued four criminal charges against him just yesterday. Following our sit down, we came to the courthouse to get records, but were told they did not receive any charging paperwork and Eastpointe Police are saying the same thing.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO