When Mattie’s Diner closed in 2015, Charlotte lost its spot for Drunken Onion Rings and Hot Ass Burgers. The chrome diner car sat across from The Music Factory, where concertgoers could satisfy their late-night pancake cravings and early risers could enjoy coffee at the counter and order something hot off the griddle. But the land was sold to make way for the AvidXchange office tower, and Mattie’s owner Matt King had to move the modular diner into storage.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO