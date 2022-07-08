ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Petersburg greenlights a rental assistance program for city employees

Cover picture for the articleAt a meeting on Thursday, city council members unanimously voted to spend $1.47 million on a new employee rental assistance program. The program would provide city employees with a monthly $500 stipend for up to two years to offset the cost of rent. Council member Brandi Gabbard said she...

