Philadelphia, PA - Why Kennett Square Is the Mushroom Capital of the World. Today, 65% of all the mushrooms in the United States are grown in the town of Kennett Square, PA. Other towns have indeed produced mushrooms, but only Kennett Square has the title of The Mushroom Capital of the World. However, a little-known fact is that the town became the Mushroom Capital of the World by accident, as settlers from Italy and Mexico settled the area after the Quakers.

KENNETT SQUARE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO