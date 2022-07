Last month, ZTE released the Axon 40 Ultra outside China, its latest flagship smartphone and one with an under-panel camera (UPC). Resembling a Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Axon 40 Ultra also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 120 Hz display. Now, ZTE has introduced the Axon 40 Pro to global audiences, which it unveiled in May for its home market.

