"The Sopranos" creator David Chase revealed to Vulture that Tony Sirico was the only actor to ever request a line change during the show's six season run on HBO. Sirico, who passed away July 8 at the age of 79, played mobster Paulie Walnuts on "The Sopranos" and quickly became a fan favorite due to his blunt and deadpan humor. 'I will say, Tony was part of one of the greatest casts of all time," Chase said. "It was certainly the greatest cast I've ever worked with, and I've worked with some incredible casts....

TV SERIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO