ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Yackety Sax' becomes the soundtrack to Boris Johnson's resignation

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

(SOUNDBITE OF BOOTS RANDOLPH'S "YAKETY SAX" Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Best known as the theme for "The Benny Hill...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and its allies won national elections. The vote came after an assassin killed the former prime minister, Shinzo Abe. He'd been a member of the winning party. One question is who committed the attack; the other is where the ruling coalition will take the world's third-largest economy.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Sri Lanka's president and prime minister resign amid an economic crisis

There will soon be new leaders in Sri Lanka. Both the president and prime minister announced they will resign after tens of thousands of protesters took over both of their official residences this weekend. Images show people splashing in the president's pool, playing card games in a bedroom and freely roaming the halls. Protesters are upset over the country's economic crisis and months of political turmoil. Joining us now is Ahilan Kadirgamar, who also protested this weekend representing the Federation of University Teachers' Associations. He's also a political economist and senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna in Sri Lanka. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

Sri Lankan president and prime minister agree to step down amidst angry protests

The Sri Lankan president and prime minister have both agreed to step down after intense demonstrations yesterday that saw thousands of people take to the streets in the capital, Colombo. Both of their residences were stormed, and the prime minister's home was set on fire. At least 34 people were injured in scuffles with police. Protesters are calling for change as their flailing economy has left millions without access to fuel and food. Joining us now is Menaka Indrakumar. She's a journalist based in Colombo. Welcome to the show.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Hill
Person
Boots Randolph
Person
Hugh Grant
Person
Boris Johnson
Connecticut Public

Tiny Desk Contest standout entrant WRYN writes about trans healthcare access

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with musician Wryn about their Tiny Desk Contest entries and their forthcoming album. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy