Marysville Clean Up this Morning Ahead of Next Week’s Peach Festival

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Custom modern-farmhouse on huge lot in established Fair Oaks! Near desirable private schools, Old Fair Oaks, American River Pkwy Trails, & North Ridge Country Club. This 4bd/3bth home boasts rich architectural detail - high coffer ceilings, open concept living space & breathtaking chef's kitchen w/sleek high-end appliances, classy cabinetry, dual islands w/expansive quartz counters, full wall splash & huge pantry! Elegant fireplace flanked w/gorgeous built-in cabinets & floating shelves, stately fixtures w/stylish accents & engineered wood flooring. Entertain guests in a glamorous dining space w/built in wet bar & veranda access. Master suite boasts a subtle spa-like color palette w/full wall back-splash, dual vanities, 2 walk-in closets, serene shower & f/s soak tub. 3 car garage, RV access, solar system, dual zone HVAC w/Google Home, tankless WH, in-door laundry/mudroom combo.Drought-friendly front landscape included, buyer to do backyard! COMPLETION: OCT 2022. Full features list available!
