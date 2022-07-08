ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Marysville Clean Up this Morning Ahead of Next Week’s Peach Festival

kubaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Marysville, CA) – A clean up is scheduled for Marysville this morning, just ahead of the Marysville...

kubaradio.com

kubaradio.com

Yuba-Sutter Officials Visit Woodland ‘Project Homekey’ Homeless Shelter

(Sutter County release) – A Sutter County contingent visited a Woodland homeless services complex. In March, the city of Woodland received $15.8 million in Project Homekey funds from the state of California to construct 60 new permanent, modular housing units on a city-owned lot, to serve people at risk of or currently homeless.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Vegetation fires breakout in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is working a vegetation fire near the American River. According to Metro Fire, the blaze is at the Fish Hatchery near several homeless encampments. Forward progress has been stopped at 2 acres and officials said aid crews will be working...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Here's what to expect at this year's California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's annual state fair is back in Sacramento after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The California State Fair & Food Festival will kick off July 15 at Cal Expo and run though the end of the month. Live music performances, dozens of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Struggling Chico families get relief from high food costs

All the produce from the tailgate events are donated through California Emergency Foodlink. The canned and boxed goods that people receive are provided through state funding. Struggling Chico families get relief from high food costs. All the produce from the tailgate events are donated through California Emergency Foodlink. The canned...
CHICO, CA
Government Technology

Rural Yuba County, Calif., to See Fiber Network Expansion

(TNS) — High-speed, fiber optic Internet is coming to Linda, Olivehurst and Plumas Lake. As part of an ongoing effort to improve connectivity in the Yuba-Sutter area, officials with Yuba County have partnered with SiFi Networks to bring a fiber optics network to rural towns. The telecommunications company is...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

At Critical Capacity, Sacramento Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving select adoption fees in the hopes that more of its rescue pets find new homes. The shelter is currently at critical capacity, as summer is an active breeding time for cats and many dogs run away at the sound of Fourth of July fireworks. “Our cat adoptions right now are currently $50,” said Annette Bedsworth, the shelter’s director. “And if you want two, they are only $75 for two kitties.” As for dogs, for any that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days, all adoption fees are currently being waived. Additionally, fees will also be waived for pet owners who retrieve their dogs that went missing around the Fourth of July holiday. The shelter is currently seeking people to provide foster care. Currently, the shelter has roughly 500 kittens in foster homes in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Traffic delayed as vegetation fire burns along Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire burning along the side of Highway 50 in Sacramento is slowing traffic and causing delays for drivers, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 10, 2022. The fire started Sunday afternoon near 12th and W Street in Midtown, the Sacramento Fire...
SACRAMENTO, CA
point2homes.com

7838 Orange Avenue, Fair Oaks, Sacramento County, CA, 95628

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Custom modern-farmhouse on huge lot in established Fair Oaks! Near desirable private schools, Old Fair Oaks, American River Pkwy Trails, & North Ridge Country Club. This 4bd/3bth home boasts rich architectural detail - high coffer ceilings, open concept living space & breathtaking chef's kitchen w/sleek high-end appliances, classy cabinetry, dual islands w/expansive quartz counters, full wall splash & huge pantry! Elegant fireplace flanked w/gorgeous built-in cabinets & floating shelves, stately fixtures w/stylish accents & engineered wood flooring. Entertain guests in a glamorous dining space w/built in wet bar & veranda access. Master suite boasts a subtle spa-like color palette w/full wall back-splash, dual vanities, 2 walk-in closets, serene shower & f/s soak tub. 3 car garage, RV access, solar system, dual zone HVAC w/Google Home, tankless WH, in-door laundry/mudroom combo.Drought-friendly front landscape included, buyer to do backyard! COMPLETION: OCT 2022. Full features list available!
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

