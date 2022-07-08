ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Focus on Causeway accidents distracts from deeper County safety problem

By Stephan Linn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is tragic when anyone is killed or injured when driving, biking, or walking. However, in the case of the telegenic and popular Rickenbacker Causeway, the danger to cyclists is over stressed by local news media, elected officials, and architect-developers when compared...

Test program for police-monitored pelotons on Rickenbacker set to begin Tuesday

Cruising the Rickenbacker Causeway early Tuesday or Sunday for the next two weeks?. Peloton group rides will take place on each of those four days from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., in a county pilot program. They will be closely monitored by Miami-Dade Police Department officers and motor units as well as getting an assist from Key Biscayne officers to ensure a safe U-turn for the bicyclists at the Calusa Circle.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins is our choice for District 8 Commissioner

During her time as Commissioner of District 8, Danielle Cohen Higgins has set the standard for great, consistent leadership. She continues to be a leader on important issues: she’s concerned about housing affordability and wages in our community. That’s why Commissioner Cohen Higgins says she is working to implement policies that promote affordability and championing smart development that makes people more important than profits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami-Dade restaurant with rodent issues not ordered shut? Why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Why aren’t state inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordering places with rodent and roach issues shut in Miami-Dade County?. Seems as though the rules and regulations are not being enforced equally. Last week, rodent issues were found inside Encanto Restaurant...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Key Biscayne community comes alive for the July 4th celebration

Monday’s July 4th parade – the island’s 63rd time doing it – was a joyous occasion, filled with Americana-feelings and families lining Crandon Boulevard in creative celebratory colors. It was a fabulous display of patriotism and appreciation for this community and the United States. Hope you enjoy this look back.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
City Hall Project and New Development Planned for Cutler Bay

Major developments are underway in the Town of Cutler Bay. Southland Mall and Macys were sold for more than $100 million to developers. The buildings are located together. Plans call for a large renaissance and improvement on this property. The property is located on 80 acres of land adjacent to the Florida Turnpike with two exits and adjacent to U.S. 1 and near the planned bus rapid transit.
CUTLER BAY, FL
Driver OK after train clips car at SW Miami-Dade railroad crossing

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver encountered trouble on the tracks in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a woman drove through a crossing arm in the area of Southwest 112th Street and 112th Avenue, Saturday morning. As a result, her car was clipped by the approaching...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
10731 SW 51st St, Davie, Broward County, FL, 33328

Completely Remodeled 4 Bed/2 Bath Home situated on a secluded 1.27 acre lot located in the desirable Sunshine Acres in Davie. Property features a huge open & buildable lot ideal for expansion, building your dream home or agricultural use w/ a large detached garage suitable for RV storage/workshop. Home is energy efficient equipped w/impact windows & doors, Solar Panels & 2 new AC's providing Huge savings on electric bill & No water expenses-property is on a well. Completely Updated Interior w/new Flooring, Kitchen, Baths & SS Appliances. Gorgeous backyard w/new large covered patio overlooking the lush landscape & new 18’ above ground pool. Property located just off I-75 in an excellent school district near shopping, dining, 5 min walk to Ferone Park & easy access to major highways. No HOA.
Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding

MIAMI – Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding. County commissioners met Thursday about a proposal to split up part of unincorporated Miami-Dade County that's mostly industrial and commercial land.Some mayors and city officials say this annexation makes sense and that it will provide services such as fire rescue, police and more.Meanwhile, some business owners are saying this is going to be a burden on taxes and that it's unfair and unamerican."It's less the money to me than it is the way that this has been gone about, it's the most undemocratic process I've ever seen," said Jeffrey Kluger, a business...
MIAMI, FL
We’re at the ‘epicenter’ of the nation’s housing crisis, but Broward’s housing leaders are missing in action

What if there was a crisis in Broward County and the leaders responsible for helping to solve it didn’t bother to show up?. We just found out. Amid a “housing affordability crisis” that the CEO of the United Way of Broward recently described as “the predominant issue affecting Broward residents,” the 15-member Broward Housing Council canceled its June 24 meeting “due to a lack of quorum,” its website says.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Massive fire at Tropicana Flea Market

MIAMI - People's life work was destroyed Thursday when a blaze wiped out many businesses at the Tropicana Flea Market.Around 100 firefighters and a 10-person command team responded to contain the fire, which officials say began at a food truck."All that area got quickly consumed by fire," explained Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Ray Jadallah.Jadallah says about 40% of the businesses in the flea market sustained significant losses."Various shops from machinery, retail, vehicle parts, and furnishings," he said.One man suffered burns from the blaze to his arms and shoulders.It's unclear if he's the same person transported to the trauma...
MIAMI, FL

