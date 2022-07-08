Focus on Causeway accidents distracts from deeper County safety problem
By Stephan Linn
It is tragic when anyone is killed or injured when driving, biking, or walking. However, in the case of the telegenic and popular Rickenbacker Causeway, the danger to cyclists is over stressed by local news media, elected officials, and architect-developers when compared...
Cruising the Rickenbacker Causeway early Tuesday or Sunday for the next two weeks?. Peloton group rides will take place on each of those four days from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., in a county pilot program. They will be closely monitored by Miami-Dade Police Department officers and motor units as well as getting an assist from Key Biscayne officers to ensure a safe U-turn for the bicyclists at the Calusa Circle.
During her time as Commissioner of District 8, Danielle Cohen Higgins has set the standard for great, consistent leadership. She continues to be a leader on important issues: she’s concerned about housing affordability and wages in our community. That’s why Commissioner Cohen Higgins says she is working to implement policies that promote affordability and championing smart development that makes people more important than profits.
A Broward County city lands in the crosshairs of free speech activist Chaz Stevens. The North Lauderdale City Commission suspended its customary invocation, as a South Florida free speech activist requested equal time for his way of opening a government meeting: “Hail Satan.”. Chaz Stevens’ project, which he...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Why aren’t state inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordering places with rodent and roach issues shut in Miami-Dade County?. Seems as though the rules and regulations are not being enforced equally. Last week, rodent issues were found inside Encanto Restaurant...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An environmentally concerned fisherman from Miami-Dade County has a long list of unanswered questions after finding leaky unmarked cylinders at sea. Paul Ewald said he went out to fish with his son and his friend on Sunday when they spotted large plastic fuel containers floating...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A video shows the vice mayor of a city in Broward County recently telling a police officer who stopped her for speeding to “find something better to [expletive] do!”. A police officer’s body camera video shows when he stopped Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly...
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Burglars broke into multiple vehicles at dozens of homes in a gated community in Miami Lakes, taking off with thousands of dollars in valuables and depriving residents from their sense of security. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Tony Lopez said he’s one of dozens hit...
Monday’s July 4th parade – the island’s 63rd time doing it – was a joyous occasion, filled with Americana-feelings and families lining Crandon Boulevard in creative celebratory colors. It was a fabulous display of patriotism and appreciation for this community and the United States. Hope you enjoy this look back.
HIALEAH, Fla. – When it rains, it pours. That’s quite literally the case for residents of an apartment building at East Ninth Street and Second Avenue in Hialeah, where signs of deterioration are evident inside and out. A resident sent Local 10 News a video of water coming through his ceiling during a recent rainstorm.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Troy Smith said he recently recorded a video of a rat inside a Burger King in Broward County. He said it as one of many. Another rat he didn’t record, he said, was about 6-inches long. Smith said he recorded the video while working...
Major developments are underway in the Town of Cutler Bay. Southland Mall and Macys were sold for more than $100 million to developers. The buildings are located together. Plans call for a large renaissance and improvement on this property. The property is located on 80 acres of land adjacent to the Florida Turnpike with two exits and adjacent to U.S. 1 and near the planned bus rapid transit.
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the last chance for some residents to move out of their Miami Beach building. The tenants of the building have until 5 p.m. to clear out their apartments on Euclid Avenue and Seventh Street, Friday. They had to evacuate the building last month...
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver encountered trouble on the tracks in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a woman drove through a crossing arm in the area of Southwest 112th Street and 112th Avenue, Saturday morning. As a result, her car was clipped by the approaching...
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections is working on a “major redesign” of the precinct maps to help primary election voters to have a better experience on Aug. 23. Joe Scott, the Broward supervisor of elections, said on Sunday that his team is...
MIAMI – Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding. County commissioners met Thursday about a proposal to split up part of unincorporated Miami-Dade County that's mostly industrial and commercial land.Some mayors and city officials say this annexation makes sense and that it will provide services such as fire rescue, police and more.Meanwhile, some business owners are saying this is going to be a burden on taxes and that it's unfair and unamerican."It's less the money to me than it is the way that this has been gone about, it's the most undemocratic process I've ever seen," said Jeffrey Kluger, a business...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a parachute malfunction caused him to fall to the ground in downtown Fort Lauderdale, a stuntman was reunited with the first responders who rushed to his aid. In a picture posted to Twitter on Saturday, Travis Pastrana is seen posing with the rescue...
What if there was a crisis in Broward County and the leaders responsible for helping to solve it didn’t bother to show up?. We just found out. Amid a “housing affordability crisis” that the CEO of the United Way of Broward recently described as “the predominant issue affecting Broward residents,” the 15-member Broward Housing Council canceled its June 24 meeting “due to a lack of quorum,” its website says.
MIAMI - People's life work was destroyed Thursday when a blaze wiped out many businesses at the Tropicana Flea Market.Around 100 firefighters and a 10-person command team responded to contain the fire, which officials say began at a food truck."All that area got quickly consumed by fire," explained Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Ray Jadallah.Jadallah says about 40% of the businesses in the flea market sustained significant losses."Various shops from machinery, retail, vehicle parts, and furnishings," he said.One man suffered burns from the blaze to his arms and shoulders.It's unclear if he's the same person transported to the trauma...
An early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade on Friday and created a traffic nightmare for drivers. The crash took place just after 4:30 a.m. just north of Northwest 151st Street. All lanes, both general purpose and express, were closed after the crash.
