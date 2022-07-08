'My Giro is over' - Spratt's recovery stalls with positive COVID-19 test

Just as Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) looked to be returning to top form following surgery for Iliac artery endofibrosis, the Australian rider has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her out of the Giro d'Italia Donne right as the longest stage race on the women's calendar is hitting the terrain which suits.

Spratt, who had twice stood on the overall podium of the Giro d'Italia Donne , was heading toward two crucial mountain stages and then a final day to Padova in sixth place and with performances behind her that gave her a degree of confidence that she was back a "a really good level" following her October surgery. Though Spratt will now be returning home instead of leading the team's GC challenge.

"My Giro is over," said Spratt on Twitter. "I felt a bit off in the stage yesterday and woke up this morning not feeling well. A test confirmed positive for Covid. So sad and disappointed when my favourite stages were finally here. Heading home and will focus on recovery."

It is unclear what the ramifications will be for the Tour de France Femmes , which is due to start in little more than two weeks, on July 24. The team also said Georgia Baker, who came second in the opening prologue behind teammate Kristen Faulkner, wouldn't start either as she was a close contact of Spratt.

Read more

Could stage 4 of the Giro Donne be the turning point for Amanda Spratt?



Amanda Spratt leads Giro Donne GC charge for BikeExchange-Jayco



Giro d'Italia Donne: Labous wins atop Passo Maniva as Van Vleuten extends lead

"Unfortunately my first Giro Donne has come to an end… a little early," said Baker on Instagram. "My roomie Amanda Spratt tested positive for Covid this morning and being a close contact it’s better to be safe than sorry!



"I had a fun week with the team and I learnt a lot! Wishing my teamies all the best for the final stages, I’ll be cheering."



Despite Spratt's comments that she felt a "little off" on stage 7, the 34 year old rider finished in eighth on the Passo Maniva summit finish and held her sixth position overall, 6:12 behind GC leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

It was when Spratt was riding in support of Van Vleuten, who was then on the Australian team, that she delivered her 2018 and 2019 podium places. Spratt, however hasn't finished an edition since, with the last two marred by injury.

The tide, however had looked to be turning this year, when the first measured dose of climbing came on stage 4 and Spratt turned on the power, driving the chase group, reeling in attackers and finishing fifth after taking second in the sprint from the chase group which came in behind the three lead break riders of Van Vleuten, Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

Though now with another DNF, her third in a row, Spratt will have to wait to 2023 to see if she can work her way back to the overall podium of the race.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.