Force Performance builds gym community from the ground up

ST. LOUIS — After months of only seeing the numbers go up at gas pumps, the prices continue to fall for another week. “The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a news release.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO